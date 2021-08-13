Local Garveyites continue the legacy of Marcus Garvey

In 1970, Ferrell was born into the UNIA because both of his parents were active Garveyites. “In my family, race work was our religion,” he said. “It was all about doing what’s best for the race. We believed if you’d do what’s best for the whole then the individual would benefit.”

After moving up through the UNIA ranks, Ferrell was elected local president in 2006. Using his background as a social worker, he launched a number of programs throughout the city.

At the Garvey House, people could attend a variety of classes designed for multi-generational audiences. Educa- tors included leaders in public policy, agriculture, finance, banking, entrepreneurship, technology, health, and self-defense.

“We shifted all of that during COVID and started an outreach campaign where we provided food, water, masks and other supplies to elders throughout the community,” Ferrell said.

“Very few people were surprised that we were from the UNIA. Many of our seniors know of Garvey’s impact on Black life.”

The UNIA was founded in July 1914 as a “social, friendly, humanitarian, charitable, education, institutional constructive and expansive society,” according to its constitution. Its motto, “One God! One Aim! One Destiny!” called for justice and strength “realizing that if the strong oppress the weak confusion and discontent will ever mark the path of man.”

Born August 17, 1887 in Queen Ann’s Bay, Jamaica, Marcus Mosiah Garvey traveled extensively as a journalist, orator and entrepreneur in an effort to strengthen the plight of Blacks through a “Back to Africa” and “Race First” campaign for independence.

In 1919, following the Chicago Race Riot, he arrived in Chicago where he quickly amassed a following as well as staunch opposition.