Local entrepreneurs resurrect “Your Brand, Your Body” initiative on March 30th after 3-year hiatus

Business owners and Leaders to Gather for Resources on Image and Health; Vandor Fair

After a three year hiatus, Business owners Chelsea Whittington of C WHITT PR and Tiffany Blakemore of Vitamin T Fitness are resurrecting their unique collaboration “Your Brand, Your Body.” This reboot invites business owners, aspiring entrepreneurs /established and budding leaders to learn key techniques of building their brands while laying the framework for living a healthy lifestyle.

The event will take place Saturday, March 30, 2024 at the YWCA of NWI, 150 W. 15th Avenue on Gary from 8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. The one-day workshop features panel discussions and workshops designed to help business owners identify areas where their brands can experience growth and improvement. In addition, sessions will focus on health and fitness to bring balance to running a business and being a BOSS! Participants will also receive a gift bag and have a professional headshot taken. Breakfast and lunch will be provided.

Ticket, sponsorship and vendor information can be found on Eventbrite – “Your Brand, Your Body.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to bring back this incredible partnership,” said Whittington. “We both work with business owners all the time and they are looking for both branding and fitness solutions all the time. We are going to give them this and much more.”

Beginning at 12:00pm, the general public is invited to support the vendor fair in the gymnasium featuring a host of area small businesses, who will be selling products and showcasing their services. Whittington and Blakemore will also lead a series of workout demonstrations including cycling, trampoline, cardio and self-defense.

“It’s the perfect opportunity to see fitness in action while interacting with other brands that have a focus on wellness and self-care,” added Blakemore.

The City of Gary’s first lady Crystal Melton will kick off the event with greetings, and the panel discussions will include the following:

1. Dr. Janet Seabrook – A Chat with the COMMISH! Newly appointed Health Commissioner Dr. Janet Seabrook talks about the State of Health in the Region. There will also be an “Ask the Doc” segment so attendees can ask questions.

2. Our Men and their Health! Men work out differently, eat differently, lose weight differently, don’t like to go to the doctor and more! Fitness expert Saddiq Muhammed will address these factors and offer sound advice. Meanwhile, Phil Brown shares his personal journey and lessons he’s learned about a fit lifestyle as a man who has loss nearly 100 pounds.

3. Bernadette Wright Lawrence of the Indiana Garza Fat Loss Camps will Dealing with Grief Rebounding to take control of mental and physical health. Lawrence lost her youngest son in a tragic car accident in 2021.

4. Planning the Ideal Event and How it Impacts your Brand – Event planning experts Keanna Barber of WDB Marketing, Merry Green of MGPG Events, Inc. and Fabian Soul of Onyx Productions will discuss planning the perfect event to showcase your brand.

Whittington and Blakemore began expanding their business brands in 2020 while being laser-focused on exercise, healthy eating and weight loss. Fast forward to 2024 and both have experienced exponential growth. Whittington has more than tripled her client base and is celebrating 5 years in business. Blakemore stepped out on faith to open her own cycling and fitness studio in Fall 2023.