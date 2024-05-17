Local Business Owner and Philanthropist Dean Barnett Designs Memorial Garden For Grieving Mother Of Gun Violence Victim

In a heartwarming act of community and compassion, local business owner Dean Barnett has created a lasting memorial for Ms. Shawn Griffin, a grieving mother whose son, Shawn Griffin Jr., tragically was gunned down on August 12, 2023, on the 16700 Block of Richmond Avenue near Barnett’s business. The Shawn Griffin Memorial Garden now stands as a testament to the power of kindness and the importance of community support during times of profound sorrow.

Dean Barnett encountered Ms. Griffin one morning as he and his son, Donavon Barnett, were leaving for a job site. They saw Ms. Griffin struggling to dig into the ground with a pipe, attempting to install a solar floodlight to illuminate a custom-made white wood cross commemorating her son. Dean approached her and realized that the cross was placed in a rut, frequently damaged by the trucks of a neighboring company. Understanding that the cross was at risk of being destroyed, Dean felt compelled to assist. Ms. Griffin, overwhelmed with emotion, explained her situation to Dean, who was moved by her sorrow.

“It was immediately put on my heart to provide this mother with a place that would always bring her joy when she drives past. I suggested creating a special, secure memorial garden and offered to take on the project. Ms. Griffin agreed, and with my son Donavon, we rescheduled plans for the day to begin work on the garden,” said Dean Barnett.

With the help of friends Andre Shelton from Shelton Landscape and Ray Bailey of Riteway Auto, who also owns the property, they transformed the area into a beautifully landscaped garden. This memorial not only beautifies the 167th corridor but, more importantly, provides Ms. Griffin with a lasting tribute to her son, whom she lovingly referred to as her twin.

Dean Barnett’s commitment to community service and philanthropy is well-known. The sight of Ms. Griffin’s tears resonated deeply with him, prompting him to take immediate action. Having lost his own mother, Dean finds a personal connection in supporting another mother through such a difficult time. He hopes his mother would be proud of his efforts to help Ms. Griffin find peace.

The Shawn Griffin Memorial Garden was completed on Tuesday, May 14th, as a special tribute for Mother’s Day. This heartfelt project was funded through the combined generosity of Dean Barnett, Andre Shelton, and Ray Bailey, who collaborated to make this memorial a reality.

Dean Barnett is a dedicated father of two, a 24-year-old son and a 13-year-old daughter. He serves as the long-standing Board President of Hazel Crest School District 152½, is a prominent philanthropist, and owns Barnett Outdoor Living LLC.

For more information about the Shawn Griffin Memorial Garden or to learn how you can support similar initiatives, please contact Dean Barnett at Barnett Outdoor Living LLC.