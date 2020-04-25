Local business offers virtual prom experience during COVID-19

Think Tank Network Technology Group, a local business of 30 years located in Northwest Indiana, is helping to provide an alternative opportunity to high school students who are missing Prom 2020 by introducing “Virtual Prom Live: Bringing Prom Back to High Schools across the Country.”

With school closures stretching from the West Coast to the East Coast, Think Tank is delighted to announce a unique opportunity to experience Prom—all while safely social distancing. “We’re all in this together”—a theme we can all get behind. Hosted by Charlotte’s Closet and My School Dance, a Think Tank product developed by Owner, Jim Gagan – students everywhere can enjoy the opportunity to dress up and celebrate in the midst of these unique times we are living in.

The virtual parties, with DJ’s being center stage, will allow teens in every state to dress up and celebrate with their peers, thanks to today’s technology. Charlotte’s Closet will even provide prom dresses to those teens in need, free of charge. “We are so grateful to our music partners who have generously donated their time and expertise to these events,” Gagan said.

Each virtual prom is centered on a different area of the country, featuring well-known DJs in each region. The first virtual prom was held on April 18 at 7 p.m. MDT, and featured DJ Joune, the Official DJ of the Utah Jazz. Subsequent virtual proms will be held April 25th at 7 p.m. CDT with DJ RIP, May 2 at 7 p.m. PDT with special guest DJ Lela B. (Radio Disney DJ), and wrapping up on May 9 at 7 p.m. EDT. The virtual proms will be run on a moderated platform, that allows students to interact via chat while listening to their DJ. Each regional prom will feature contests such as Best Dressed, Best Decorated Room, and Best Dance Moves with giveaways from Crocs, Enso Rings, and other brands. Schools are encouraged to organize video chats with their students to bring students together while watching the Virtual Prom Live curated content.

“At My School Dance via software created by Think Tank, we have been powering proms for two years now and were heartbroken that most of our schools canceled or indefinitely postponed their proms. The mission of My School Dance is to enable greater social and emotional learning through easy-to-manage dances and events, but school closures due to COVID-19 have taken this away from countless students looking forward to this coveted event. By organizing virtual proms, we provide interaction and positivity to students who have no control over their situation. We were grateful to come across Charlotte’s Closet with a similar mission, both working towards the same goal for students,” said Taylor Buckley, co-founder/COO My School Dance.

“As a passionate business owner and more importantly mom to high school senior Charlotte, it is devastating to see proms being canceled across the country. Having dressed thousands of teens for proms over the years, I know how important this event is, symbolizing the end of their high school life and celebration of the next and exciting new chapter. I knew I had to give back. I’m thrilled to team up with My School Dance to provide students with a unique, although perhaps different, prom experience.” -Jen Forman, Founder/CEO Charlotte’s Closet.

Though free for students, Think Tank and My School Dance organizers are asking students to consider a donation to benefit No Kid Hungry — an organization that uses charitable contributions to send emergency grants to food banks and community groups, as well as divert resources to at-risk children to ensure they still have access to meals despite school closures.

Additionally, we are actively looking for sponsors and brands to partner with for this unique opportunity to interact and engage with high school students.

More information and registration can be found at www.virtualprom.live.