Loan applications for all Cannabis Social Equity Licensees open now 

Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) recently announced that applications for Round 3 of the Cannabis Social Equity Loan Program opened August 11th. This round of funding includes $40 million, which will be available through Direct Forgivable Loans (DFL) fully financed by the State. Loans will be available to qualified, licensed social equity craft growers, infusers, transporters, and adult-use dispensing organizations.

“Illinois is proud to have the most diverse cannabis industry in the nation as the state continues to support the industry,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “We’ve made historic progress fostering social equity in the marketplace and ensuring investment in communities across the state over the past five years. This new round of funding is another meaningful step toward uplifting social equity businesses in the cannabis industry.”

“Under the Pritzker-Stratton administration, Illinois has been on the frontlines in helping shape and build a cannabis industry that is rooted in equity, opportunity, and reinvestment,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “This next round of funding will continue to strengthen and support this rapidly emerging sector by making sure its growth benefits every corner of this state—providing jobs and growing businesses in communities that have long been overlooked and underserved.”

Applicants will be selected based on factors including social equity status, financial need, and progress toward becoming operational. DCEO will also conduct an analysis of the applicants’ financial resources. Eligible applicants must be a social equity cannabis businesses licensed by the Illinois Department of Finance and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) or the Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA).

“This round of loan funding is critical to building upon the State’s efforts to promote equity and diversity in Illinois’ growing cannabis industry,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “The Cannabis Social Equity Loan Program has provided licensed social equity cannabis dispensaries throughout the state with loans they need to sustain and grow their businesses.”

Similar to Round 2, DCEO made several program improvements intended to streamline the application process and provide loans in a timely manner while ensuring all financial reviews are met. First, these loans will be structured as Direct Forgivable Loans that are fully financed by the State. Second, in order to build capacity and serve applicants as quickly as possible, DCEO has enlisted the support of advisory firm Baker Tilly to assess and verify the financial information submitted by applicants.

Applications for this round of loans opened August 11, 2025, and will be accepted until September 25, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. CDT. Eligible applicants can view instructions and apply for the loan online at https://bit.ly/45Lfi2A.