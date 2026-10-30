Living Fresh Market Rolls Out Homecoming Celebration for Community

A marching band, celebrity guests, free shopping sprees and family entertainment will transform Living Fresh Market into a homecoming celebration Saturday, October 31, as the Black-owned supermarket marks five years of serving customers throughout Chicago’s western suburbs.

The free public celebration, scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 7520 W. Roosevelt Road in Forest Park, will bring together shoppers, employees, local vendors and community supporters for an afternoon of music, food, prizes and entertainment.

Organizers are borrowing from the excitement of traditional high school and college homecoming celebrations to recognize the customers and community partners who have supported the supermarket since its opening five years ago.

One of the afternoon’s featured attractions will be a performance by the King College Prep Marching Band. More than 30 student musicians, majorettes and performers are expected to participate, bringing the energy of a school homecoming to the grocery store.

The students will also have an opportunity to learn about entrepreneurship and community leadership through Living Fresh Market and its affiliated organizations.

Actress Shiquita James, whose credits include “Black Panther” and “The Six Triple Eight,” is scheduled to make a special appearance and greet guests during the celebration.

For shoppers, one of the biggest attractions could be the supermarket’s 60-Second Shopping Spree.

The popular promotion will give selected customers an opportunity to race through the aisles and fill their shopping carts with groceries at no cost. The shopping sprees are scheduled to take place every hour during the three-hour celebration.

Throughout the store, participating vendors will offer product demonstrations and samples, giving visitors an opportunity to discover merchandise and meet some of the entrepreneurs whose products are sold at Living Fresh Market.

Families will also be able to take photographs with Freshy, the supermarket’s mascot, during a special homecoming social media experience.

Food will be another highlight. Living Fresh Market’s hot food kitchen will feature a Cajun-Creole menu inspired by Chef Renard’s New Orleans roots.

Although the celebration marks a business milestone, organizers say the occasion is intended to recognize the people who have helped sustain the supermarket.

“Five years ago, we accepted a challenge that many believed was too difficult,” said Melody Winston, CEO of Living Fresh Market. “Today, we are celebrating not only a successful supermarket, but the customers, employees, community members and supporters who helped make this achievement possible. This anniversary belongs to everyone who has been part of the journey.”

The 71,000-square-foot supermarket operates under the umbrella of Living Word Christian Center, founded by Dr. Bill Winston. The store has attracted attention for its Black ownership, employment opportunities, support of emerging vendors and commitment to providing fresh food.

Beyond grocery shopping, Living Fresh Market has participated in food giveaways, wellness initiatives and community programs designed to serve families throughout the area.

Saturday’s celebration will also introduce additional customers to the supermarket’s Fresh Rewards Program, which encourages shoppers to maintain an ongoing relationship with the store.

“Our birthday wish is simple,” Winston said. “Become a Fresh Rewards Member and help us continue building a stronger future for our community.”

For families looking for a free weekend activity, the anniversary celebration offers an opportunity to enjoy entertainment, sample food and support a business that has made community involvement part of its mission.

The Living Fresh Market Homecoming Celebration will take place Saturday, October 31, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 7520 W. Roosevelt Road in Forest Park. Admission is free and the public is invited.