Living Fresh Market Launches Health & Wellness Campaign to Empower Shoppers Amid Rising Grocery Prices

Living Fresh Market, the Nation’s Largest Full-Scale Supermarket Owned by African-Americans, Leads the Way in Supporting Shoppers During Economic Challenges

Living Fresh Market, the nation’s largest full-scale supermarket owned by African Americans, is proud to announce the launch of a groundbreaking health and wellness campaign to support shoppers during a time of rising grocery prices. Located at 7520 Roosevelt Road, just five miles west of Chicago, the 74,000-square-foot supermarket has long been a beacon of hope for underserved communities and food deserts.

As grocery prices continue to climb due to new tariffs on imported goods, Living Fresh Market is doubling down on its commitment to educating and empowering shoppers to make healthier, more informed choices. The campaign, which begins this Saturday, will feature on-site health and wellness experts offering free samples of nutritious food items, healthy preparation tips, and personalized advice. Additionally, these experts will provide online guidance to ensure shoppers have access to valuable resources anytime, anywhere.

“Living Fresh Market has always been more than just a grocery store—it’s a community hub where families can find the tools they need to thrive,” said Melody Winston, senior executive of Living Fresh Market. “As prices rise, we remain steadfast in our mission to ensure that every shopper, regardless of income, has access to quality, nutritious food. This campaign is about empowering our customers to make the best choices for their health and well-being, even in challenging times.”

In addition to helping shoppers make healthy choices during this era of grocery inflation, Living Fresh Market, Winston said, offers Super Tuesdays every week where customers save 15 percent off every item in their basket at the register. “This is how Living FRESH Market partners with the community for savings,” she said.

Current prices at Living Fresh Market include:

· Catfish fillets: $5.99/lb.

· Tilapia fillets: $5.99/lb.

· Sirloin steaks: $6.49/lb.

· Red grapes: $2.69/lb.

· Kentucky Legend Hickory and Applewood Bacon: $5.99/pack

· Niagara Water: 2 cases for $5

· Pasta: 4 for $5

The campaign will also highlight budget-friendly shopping strategies, such as opting for locally sourced products, taking advantage of weekly specials, and exploring alternative protein sources.

Living Fresh Market invites the community to join this initiative and take advantage of the resources and support available. “Together, we can navigate these uncertain times and prioritize health and wellness for all,” Winston said.

For information about Living Fresh Market, visit the company’s website at https://livingfreshmarket.com/. To arrange an interview with Ms. Melody Winston, contact Jerry Thomas at (312) 804-7999. [email protected]. Pictures and videos are available.

About Living Fresh Market Living Fresh Market is a leader in providing fresh, high-quality groceries to shoppers. With a focus on health, wellness, and community engagement, the store is dedicated to improving the lives of its customers through education and empowerment.