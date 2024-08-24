Living Fresh Market hosts End-of-Summer Back-to-School event

Come out for free hotdogs, snow cones, and meat samples prepared by

Pitmaster Ron Conner and unbelievable discounts on meat

Get ready to indulge in a unique culinary experience at the Living Fresh Market End of the Summer/ In-Store Tasting on Saturday, August 24, 2024, from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM (CT). Free samples of barbecue favorites – ribs, burgers, Italian sausage, and chicken, will tantalize taste buds. Pitmaster Ron Conner will handle the grill while shoppers enjoy free hot dogs, snow cones, and store-wide sales.

“Customers are still raving about the pre-Labor Day event when we featured top pitmasters, including a fan favorite from Atlanta. That summer kickoff event was so well received that we decided to close out the summer with grilling from a nationally renowned pitmaster,’ said Melody Winston, senior executive for Living Fresh Market. “You don’t want to miss this event because our giveaways will help families keep more cash in their pockets during this season when inflation has refused to loosen its grip on groceries.”

Located in a 71,000-square-foot facility at 7520 Roosevelt Road in west suburban Forest Park, Living Fresh Market is not just a supermarket; it’s a symbol of pride. As the largest full-scale, Black-owned supermarket in the U.S., it’s a testament to the strength and resilience of the community.

What: Back to School, End of the Summer, In-store Tasting Event

Who:​ Celebrated Pitmaster Ron Conner, Vendors, the Living Fresh Market team, and the public

When:​ Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM (CT)

Where:​ Living Fresh Market, Forest Park Plaza, 7520 West Roosevelt Road, Forest Park, IL 60130

For information about Living Fresh Market, visit the company’s website at https://livingfreshmarket.com/.