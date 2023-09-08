Live college football games to return to NFL Network

In recent news, the NFL announced live college football games will return to the NFL Network and NFL plus for the 2023 season. The games will be highlighted by a 10-game schedule of Sun Belt Conference, Mid-American Conference and American Athletic Conference matchups. According to the NFL, the NFL Network’s live college football schedule kicked off with three games over the Labor Day Weekend. The network broadcast the first Prudential Brick City HBCU Kickoff Classic featuring Grambling State and Hampton University, from Red Bull Arena in Harrison, NJ.

Calling the game were play-by-play announcer Andrew Siciliano, analyst JC Pearson and sideline reporter Marlee Wierda.

Both schools’ bands, the world famed Tiger Marching Band and the Hampton University Marching Force, appeared live at halftime. This fall, NFL Network will broadcast 10 games from the Sun Belt, Mid-American and American Athletic conferences. Provided below is the confirmed broadcast schedule for September: Saturday, September 9 at 7:00 PM ET – Houston vs. Rice and Saturday, September 16 at 7:00 PM ET – James Madison vs. Troy.

The remainder of the schedule will be announced throughout the season. Additionally, NFL Network will broadcast the East-West Shrine Bowl (February 1, 2024 from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, TX), the Reese’s Senior Bowl (February 3, 2024 from Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, AL) and the Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl (February 24, 2024 from Tulane Stadium in New Orleans, LA). NFL Network’s broadcast of live college football games this season will also be available to stream on NFL+ – the National Football League’s exclusive streaming video service.