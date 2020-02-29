Little Time Theatre Co. presents world premiere of ‘Clementine’

By Raymond Ward, The New 411

Little Time Theatre Co. presents its inaugural production: the world premiere drama “Clementine” by Cameron Roberts, directed by Matthew Martinez Hannon, playing March 13 – 29, 2020 at Chicago Dramatists, 1105 W. Chicago Ave. Tickets are currently available at www.littletimetheatreco.com.

The cast includes Gregory J. Fields and Cameron Roberts.

Sam and Drei are two playwriting students at a prestigious university. After a year of not speaking to each other, they reconnect for a dorm-cooked meal. Sam—a white man—has written a play about the experience of a Black family with hopes of being a more inclusive, intersectional playwright. When the university newspaper publicly criticizes the play, Sam wants Drei—a Black man—to help him understand where he may have gone wrong. But Drei wants something else. As their desires clash, a secret from the past forces Sam and Drei to confront the realities of criticism and the unknown future of their relationship.

The production team includes Andrei Borges (lighting design), Val Buchanan (stage manager) and Nick Wren and Zoe Lesser (producers).

Little Time Theatre Co. was formed by a group of recent BFA and MFA acting graduates from The Theatre School at DePaul University. Comments co-founder Cameron Roberts, “Throughout our training, each of us experienced the different ways in which the academic landscape of theatre was evolving. These changes, however, impacted each of us in distinctly unique ways. Workshopping “Clementine” has given us the forum to share those experiences with each other in order to make the play stronger. Now, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to present this collaboration to you.”

“Clementine” will premiere at Chicago Dramatists, located at 1105 W. Chicago Ave. Curtain times: Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $10. For more information, visit www.littletimetheatreco.com.