The Crusader Newspaper Group

LION195 calls for action to combat child sex trafficking

Join the Local Battle, this meeting will cover crucial information to address child sex trafficking in our local communities. Please see the flyer attached along with a short 1-minute video message about this meeting from LION195’s Founder/CEO, Katrina Terry:  https://vimeo.com/user208054740/lion195?share=copy

Event Details: LION195: Join the Local Battle Meeting

  • Date: 9/26
  • Time: 1 pm
  • Location: Faith Community Center, 1351 W. 11th Ave, Gary, IN 46404
  • Flyer Attached

Our primary goal is to bring the community together to discuss our collective efforts against child sex trafficking locally along with human trafficking awareness training.  

We kindly request your prompt registration using the Eventbrite link below or email your RSVP to:  [email protected]

Gary/Valpo Area Registration link 1 pm:  https://www.eventbrite.com/e/722916892887?aff=oddtdtcreator

Your participation will make a significant impact in safeguarding our community’s vulnerable members. Together, we can combat child sex trafficking and create a safer, more supportive environment. We hope to see you there. 

The Crusader Newspaper Group consists of two weekly newspapers in Illinois and Indiana featuring news, commentary, and lifestyle reporting geared toward the African American community.
