Links, Incorporated to provide food and household goods to at-risk veterans

During the month of November, the Northern Indiana (IN) Chapter of the Links, Incorporated will host its Annual Service Project at multiple locations targeting at-risk veterans. The first of this two-part contribution will take place Saturday, November 12, 2022. More than 75 fruit and vegetable boxes, healthy lifestyle kits, and other resources will be distributed to at-risk veterans at the following locations:

Saturday, November 12

1:30 p.m. – NWI Veterans Village (839 Massachusetts St, Gary)

2:30 p.m. – Great Amvets Post #6 (2060 Clark Rd., Gary)

Monday, November 14, 2022

3:00 p.m. – Veterans Life Changing Services (501 W Ridge Rd., Gary)

The fruit and vegetables being distributed were grown locally and provided by Faith Farms and Orchard with funding from the Black K.A.R.E. initiative. Faith Farms and Orchard is a Black-owned and operated food justice organizations providing access to healthy food while educating communities of color about urban gardening as a method to combat food insecurity. This partnership was forged under the leadership of Pastor Curtis Whitaker, CEO of Faith Farms.

The Northern Indiana (IN) Chapter of the Links, Incorporated participates in the National Linkages to Life signature program, which was created to raise awareness about the need for organ, eye, bone marrow and tissue donation particularly in the Black community. In honor of this initiative, each at-risk veteran will also receive information about the importance of organ donation, myths about African Americans and organ donation, chronic kidney disease and the Black KARE initiative. COVID-19 vaccinations will also be encouraged.

According to Northern Indiana Links Chapter President LaVada Taylor, supporting at-risk veterans is both humbling and necessary.

“Veterans have served our country and often assumed roles that placed their lives in peril,” said Taylor. “We chose to focus on at-risk veterans as the focus of our service project as our way of showing veterans that we appreciate their service and are there for them like they were for us.”

For more information, contact Ché King at [email protected] or any member of the Northern Indiana (IN) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated. Website: www.northerninlinks.org.

About the Northern Indiana (IN) Chapter of the Links