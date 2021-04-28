Links, Inc. to host 10th Annual Kentucky Derby Fundraiser virtually

“The Northern Indiana (IN) Chapter of the Links, Incorporated will host its 10th Annual Kentucky Derby Fundraiser virtually on May 1, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. DJ Vince Adams will host the affair, and entertainment will be provided by famed comedian Damon Williams.

One of the region’s most highly anticipated events, attendees get dressed in their fanciest Derby attire with a goal of raising funds for college scholarships and various program initiatives.

Donations support programs such as STEM at Frankie McCullough Academy, a NSBE Jr chapter at Thea Bowman, bullying, mental health awareness, prostate and breast cancer awareness, heart disease and more. This year will be no different according to Northern Indiana Links Chapter President Alesia Pritchett.

“Although the pandemic has led us not to come together in-person, we’ll still dress the part – hats and all, have a great time and most important, raise the dollars needed to support area youth as they pursue college degrees.”

Virtual admission is $25 for the Kentucky Derby Fundraiser. Raffle tickets are available for $25 for a chance to win a 55” LG Flat-screen TV, $1,000 cash, a Cigar Gift Basket, Traeger Grill, Tito’s Vodka Basket, a Golf Foursome Package and a Freshwater Baroque Pearl Necklace. Additional $100 raffle tickets are available for a Peloton Bike package. (Participants must be 18 years or older to purchase tickets.) The raffle drawing will be held Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Community HealthNet, 3503 Martin Luther King Dr, Gary, IN 46409. The drawing will also be streamed via Facebook LIVE on the Northern Indiana (IN) Chapter of the Links, INC page.

“This year’s raffle prize line-up is already generating a lot of buzz, and we anticipate adding even more prizes,” said Fundraising Chair Keisha White.

Admission tickets for the Derby event can be purchased at NILINKSDERBY.GIVESMART.COM. Tito’s Vodka is the event’s title sponsor. Other Sponsors include Kappa Alpha Psi – Gary Alumni Chapter and Divinity Funeral Home. Additional opportunities to support the Derby are still available. For more information about raffle tickets and sponsorships, contact Fundraising Chair Keisha White at 219-308-4738 or any member of the Northern Indiana (IN) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated. Website: www.northerninlinks.org.

About the Northern Indiana (IN) Chapter of the Links

The Links, Incorporated is an international, not-for-profit corporation, established in 1946. The membership consists of 16,000 professional women of color in 292 chapters located in 41 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of the Bahamas and the United Kingdom.

Members of the Northern Indiana (IN) Chapter of the Links embrace five areas of focus: Services to Youth, The Arts, Health & Human Services, National Trends & Services, and International Trends & Services. The organization has raised more than $100,000 since 2009 annually awarding 4-year renewable scholarships to Northwest Indiana students.

Northern Indiana Chapter initiatives include STEM programming within Frankie McCullough Academy in Gary, IN, voter registration drives in partnership with the NAACP and other civic groups, and most recently, the chartering of a National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) Junior chapter. The chapter’s annual Colgate Oral Health Initiative, “Bright Smiles,” provides information on good oral health habits and free dental screenings for children, ages 2-18 years. Members also participate in community outreach programs including the distribution of Covid care kits at several area schools.