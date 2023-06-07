LINK Unlimited Scholars celebrates the success of Class of 2023 with over $16 million in scholarships

LINK Unlimited Scholars is excited to host their annual Scholar Celebration ceremony to honor the accomplishments of their Scholars, highlighting the graduating Class of 2023. Sponsored by Old National Bank, Scholar Celebration is the culminating event of the LINK Unlimited Scholars four-year High School Fellowship. LINK Unlimited Scholars delivers unique and intentional programming through a culturally responsive lens exclusively for Black students across Chicago. Scholars began the fellowship as 9th graders and, for the past four years, have received one-on-one mentoring, and attended academic, college, career, and leadership-related workshops, retreats, courses, and community service events to amplify their talents and skills to move to, through, and beyond college. LINK Scholars are actively equipped with the knowledge, skills, resources, and social equity that furthers college completion and career placement in order to increase the economic mobility and stability of Black students in Chicago and create a diverse leadership pipeline for our city.

More than 400 people will attend the event that will recognize the achievements of all LINK Scholars and celebrate the success of the Class of 2023 and their college decisions. With an average 3.2 GPA, the Class of 2023 received 219 college acceptances and was awarded over $16 Million in scholarships! Nearly 70% of the class received full-tuition scholarships. Since 2000, one hundred percent (100%) of LINK Scholars have been accepted to selective or highly selective colleges. Also, LINK Scholars graduate college more than three times the national average for Black students. As the Class of 2023 transitions to collegiate alum, they are well on their way to realizing their dreams of college graduation.WHAT: LINK Unlimited Scholars 2023 Scholar CelebrationTheme: BE YOU x 10 Amplify What’s Inside!WHEN: Thursday, June 8, 2023, Doors open at 5:30 pm

The event begins at 6 pmWHERE: Zhou B Art Center 1029 W 35th St., Chicago 60609About LINK Unlimited Scholars: For Chicago to thrive, all of its young people must have the opportunity to maximize their potential. However, Black students are disproportionately impacted by systemic and structural forces that impede their ability to access their opportunities. For nearly 60 years, LINK Unlimited Scholars has helped to mitigate the effect of these forces by improving and increasing educational opportunities and access for Black students. Our Scholars are actively equipped with the knowledge, skills, resources, and social equity that furthers college completion and career placement. As a result, we are increasing the economic mobility and stability of Black students, and cultivating a diverse leadership pipeline in our city. Our Scholars are Chicago’s future community leaders, business experts, out-of-the-box thinking entrepreneurs, and problem solvers. They are changing the world.Since 1966, we have supported over 2,500 Scholars. LINK Scholars are outpacing their peers with a college graduation rate three times the national average for Black students (60% vs. 21%).

Today, LINK Unlimited Scholars supports nearly 300 students annually. We aim to increase our impact and deepen our investments in the City of Chicago by nearly doubling the number of students we serve and focusing our recruitment in 10 South and West Side neighborhoods: Auburn Gresham, Austin, Bronzeville, Englewood, Garfield Park, Greater Grand Crossing, North Lawndale, Roseland, South Shore, and Washington Park. By focusing on these under-resourced communities, we are empowering students to spark generational change in their own communities.