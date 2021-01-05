Lincoln Park Zoo Closes Temporarily in 2021, Launches Web Series

Stay Tuned to the Zoo Premieres January 5

Earlier this fall, Lincoln Park Zoo announced it will temporarily close from January 4 through March 4 after the conclusion of ZooLights Presented by ComEd and Invesco QQQ. Today, the zoo announces its plans to bring the zoo to all of Chicagoans and beyond with a new YouTube series, Stay Tuned to the Zoo.

“Lincoln Park Zoo’s mission is to connect people with nature and we stay true to that, despite the unprecedented challenges the pandemic has presented,” said Zoo Director Megan Ross, Ph.D. “We are committed to ensuring Chicagoans can enjoy the zoo, free of charge, even if our gates are closed so we have created programming everyone can enjoy from the comfort of their homes.”

New episodes of Stay Tuned to the Zoo will air on the Lincoln Park Zoo YouTube channel every Tuesday and Thursday beginning January 5. Episodes will feature many of the species across the zoo from giraffes, to Japanese macaques, to meerkats! Each episode will also highlight different activities kids and families can do together at home related to animal care or behavior.

In addition to the new web series, there are many upcoming virtual experiences for animal friends and environmentalists:

Every Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. tune in to the zoo’s Facebook page for Facebook Lives.

Connect with the zoo on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for behind-the-scenes updates and to see how care continues, even while the zoo is closed.

Check out the zoo’s website at lpzoo.org/events for upcoming virtual events including animal meet and greets, feedings, and chats.

While the zoo may be closed to the public, Lincoln Park Zoo Members will have the chance to visit with two Members-Only weekends on January 9-10 and February 27-28. Not a member? Join today at lpzoo.org/membership.

As with many cultural institutions, the pandemic has presented many financial challenges. Please consider supporting your free zoo during this difficult time by donating today at lpzoo.org/join.

To learn more about Lincoln Park Zoo, visit lpzoo.org.

