Lincoln Park Zoo announces reopening date

Limited Capacity and Safety Features in Place for Public Opening June 29

Lincoln Park Zoo will reopen to the general public on June 29 with limited capacity and strict safety guidelines in place. Lincoln Park Zoo members will be able to return to the zoo earlier with members-only access June 26-28. Join today at lpzoo.org/membership.

As recommended by state and city officials, all visits to Lincoln Park Zoo will be by reservation. The zoo remains a free admission institution and reservations will not include a fee. Starting today, reservations can be made using EventBrite or via telephone at 312-742-2000.

In addition:

Reservations can be made every hour, on the hour from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Guests are requested to keep their zoo visit to approximately two hours so as not to exceed capacity.

Guests who are medically able will be required to wear a face covering.

Additional safety measures include signage promoting social distancing, restricted access at high touchpoints, and increased handwashing stations and sanitation.

The East Gate and West Gate entrances will be open to the public, but all other gates will be closed to help with traffic flow.

Guests will be directed through the zoo via one-way paths to facilitate social distancing. Outdoor exhibits will be visible but indoor habitats will be closed until further notice.

Food and gifts will be available via outdoor, minimum or no-contact transactions.

For the first time in 152 years, Lincoln Park Zoo was closed for an extended period of time due to the pandemic. Now, more than ever, your zoo needs your support. Please consider a donation at lpzoo.org/donate.

For more information, visit lpzoo.org.