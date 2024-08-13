Lime Invests Millions in Hardware Upgrades and Operations Plans Ahead of the DNC as Ridership Skyrockets

Lime plans to be a major part of the transportation solutions for DNC influx

Lime is making big plans ahead of the Democratic National Convention next week with a series of strategic investments. The company’s goal is to offer an optimized transportation experience to all Chicago residents and the tens of thousands of visitors expected to flock to the Windy City for the historic event.This includes upgrading its fleet of e-scooters to its new and improved Gen 4.1 model. Lime’s shared electric scooters will be a key way for the city to alleviate congestion and keep people moving. Lime will also provide 25% off one ride for all riders throughout the DNC via promo code DNC2024. Year to date, Lime has recorded 2 million trips in 2024, which marks a 120% increase from the same period of 2023 and is already more total rides than LIme’s record setting 2023.

These moves are part of LIme’s larger planned investment of up to $40 million total in its operations in Chicago over the next 2-4 years, announced earlier this year. Lime will invest this significant amount in its hardware and on its employees, creating jobs and supporting the city’s post-pandemic economic recovery. Lime has also taken major new warehouse space, doubling its footprint in the city’s 27th Ward, which will make its operations even more efficient. Lime looks forward to its ongoing industry leadership in terms of financial stability allowing it to continue investing in its people and services in Chicago.

“LIme’s rapid growth and commitment to serving all Chicagoans is making us a key fixture in the city’s transportation fabric and we are ready to play our part during the DNC and beyond. The Windy City is becoming a national leader in micromobility and LIme can’t wait to showcase how shared e-scooters are moving the city forward while the entire nation watches,” said LeAaron Foley, Senior Director of Government Relations.

Lime has experience in preparing for major events, having just concluded serving Paris via e-bikes for the entire Olympics. Lime invested heavily in its operations planning, rider education, and more ahead of the games and saw ridership spike throughout the city especially on routes to and from Olympic sites.

Lime’s investments and operations planning for the DNC and beyond includes:

Upgrading its fleet to the new Gen4.1 Lime e-scooter

Creating a Lime Valet Station at Jackson Blvd and Malcolm X College, so everyone can get to the convention – and leave – as quickly and efficiently as possible

Adding Foot Patrols to be on the lookout in high traffic and important areas to help riders find vehicles and ensure e-scooters are parked properly and fixing any misparked ones

These investments also constitute a response to users’ strong enthusiasm for shared mobility solutions. Chicago residents and visitors took over 1.95 million rides on Lime vehicles in 2023, an increase of 235% compared to 2022. Lime ridership has started 2024 off strong as well, launching earlier than ever due to warm weather and the permanence of the program, which allows for more efficient year-round planning, including keeping team members on through the winter. Year to date, Lime has recorded 2 million trips in 2024, a 120% increase from the same period of 2023. 2024 is on pace to be a record-breaking year for Lime in Chicago.

2024 Chicago Lime Ridership Through August 12, 2024:

2 Million trips, a 120% increase from the same period of 2023

274,000 unique riders, a 64% increase from the first seven months of 2023

Riders have taken 796,000 trips in the city’s Equity Priority Area in 2024, accounting for 40% of trips citywide and a savings of $1.9 million for South and West Side riders.

Since Lime launched in Chicago in 2019, 603,000 unique riders have taken over 4.5 million rides and traveled over 7.1 million miles.

Lime riders have kept an estimated 1.1 million car trips off the road, saving an estimated 607 metric tons of carbon emissions and 68,000 gallons of gas.

Chicago Ridership in 2023

Lime ridership on e-scooters increased 235% from 2022 to 2023 for a total of 1.95 millions rides in 2023, which was Lime’s best ever year in Chicago prior to 2024.

Riders took 819,000 trips in 2023 in the Equity Priority Area, accounting for 42% of trips citywide and a savings of $3.08 million for South and West Side riders.

Over 200,000 unique riders took trips in Chicago in 2023, a 104% increase from 2022.

In 2023, riders saved approximately 1,372 metric tons of CO2 from being released into the atmosphere.

From 2022 to 2023, active Chicago Lime Access users increased 338% and Lime Access trips increased 493%.

Gen4.1: New Hardware

The Gen4.1 e-scooter is an upgrade from Lime’s trusted Gen4.1 model, which has powered strong ridership in Columbus and around the world and will provide riders with the smoothest and most environmentally friendly shared scooter ride in Lime’s history.



Highlights include:

Swappable batteries which significantly enhance the efficiency and sustainability of our operations, while improving vehicle availability for riders.

Swept back handlebars, a first for shared e-scooters and reminiscent of bike handles, allowing for more a comfortable grip.

Dual hand brake system to make slowing and stopping easier and more immediate when needed.

Lowered baseboard to optimize the center of gravity on the scooter and make getting on and off easier.

New kickstand with two legs to help avoid scooters from being tipped over when parked, which can help to reduce clutter on sidewalks.

Enhanced suspension and larger wheels mean a smoother ride over cracks, warped pavement and anything else the cityscape can throw at you.

