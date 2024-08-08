Lil Rel Howery brings What’s Funny Comedy Festival to DuSable Museum 

This year, outside of being seen in a critically acclaimed film “We Grown Now” and starring in the children’s classic “Harold and the Purple Crayon” (which was released on August 2), Lil Rel is working with long-time friend, collaborator and founder of Hip Hop Lives and Jokes Beats x Culture, Knowledge Beckom, to debut the inaugural What’s Funny Comedy Festival, presenting the Lil Rel Howery Stand-Up Comedy Special Television Taping in Chicago at the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center on September 22.

The Festival, which runs at various locations throughout the city between September 16-22, is a labor of love for the two and will feature live comedy performances, food and merchandise vendors, musical performances, workshops, panels with comedy legends, and more.

This marks a significant milestone in the Chicago native’s career, as Lil Rel presents his first self-produced and self-financed stand-up comedy special.

The Chicago Crusader was able to reach out to Lil Rel and Knowledge Beckom about the significance of this history-making event. Beckom is a Chicago-based entrepreneur with nearly 20 years’ experience. His passion involves offering guidance, creating platforms, and community programs, while offering funding to individuals aimed at offering fresh opportunities for urban audiences.

He shared the reasons for this Festival. “On a personal level, I wanted to re-enter the comedy scene after being fairly inactive since 2012. At one time, I was the second-largest producer of urban comedy in Chicago, and as I observed the current landscape of the Chicago comedy scene and the talent emerging in the city, I felt, as I did back then, that I could make a positive impact on both the talent and the community.”

West Side Chicago native Lil Rel said: “Chicago has created some of the greatest stand-up comedians we’ve ever seen, and the support is real and genuine.” He continued: “Urban comedy with the festivals are always kind of in the background with a few exceptions. With this festival we are starting with talent of color as some of the main attractions, instead of the other way around.”

“Our final lineup is a blend of talent selected from [social media] submissions, as well as more well-known seasoned comedians who expressed interest in performing,” said Beckom—adding that some comics were curated from Lil Rel’s great personal relationships.

DuSable was chosen because of its community location. “I seize any opportunity to bring business and visibility to the Museum, as well, I have a strong relationship with the DuSable Museum,” Beckom said.

Both principals agree that the panels are important tools for both comedians and the broader community. “For comedians, our panels will provide information about their craft, helping them better understand the industry and its inner workings. For the community, we plan to host panels on important topics like credit, life insurance, and budgeting.”

Lil Rel is understandably excited. “This is not the first special I’ve produced. This is the first one where I’ve got the financing on my own and will also direct. This is part of a game plan I’ve made for myself to become more of a power player behind the scenes.”

He feels at ease with the entire endeavor and believes this will be “the most vulnerable and personal special I’ve done to date, my fourth, one-hour special, and I can’t wait to perform this for my hometown and then for the world to see it.”

And finally, Lil Rel discussed his film career including films “Bird Box” and “Bad Trip” and his television show “Rel,” among others. “I’ve always acted and thought if you did stand-up comedy you were supposed to be an actor and a writer. I’ve been truly blessed to do some classic hit films and some critically-acclaimed television shows, and I think that’s what makes me unique.”

The Festival runs from September 16-22, and the comedy special taping will take place on September 22, DuSable Museum, 740 E. 56th Place. Doors & VIP Lounge Open: 6:00 p.m. Show Starts: 7:00 p.m.

For tickets for the special taping, visit https://tinyurl.com/5n6uurb5.

For more information about other events, visit https://tinyurl.com/yyzfvd85.