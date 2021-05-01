Lil Durk tweets he wants to purchase Chicago’s O Block

“I’ll buy it. Don’t matter how much it is,” he tweeted.

Lil Durk wants to purchase the Chicago neighborhood he once lived in.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Related Midwest, a real estate and development company, listed the property for sale. Parkway Gardens, which spans a total of 13 acres, includes 694 apartments in three separate buildings that are located from 63rd to 65th street.

Related Midwest says whoever buys the property will receive a “contract with federal housing authorities that ensures subsidized rent for years to come.” A spokeswoman for the real estate company declined to answer questions about the sale, but released a written statement.

“During our time managing Parkway Gardens, we are grateful to have been able to provide fundamental upgrades while also partnering with community organizations to bring new programs and services to residents,” the statement read. “We are actively seeking new leadership who will build upon our efforts and continue maintaining the property as affordable housing for years to come.”

Former First Lady Michelle Obama used to be a resident of Parkway Gardens before it was turned into affordable housing with federally subsidized rents.

The infamous “O Block” has been plagued by gang violence and was once the most dangerous block in Chicago. The area was made famous among hip hop fans by Durk, King Von, Fredo Santana and other rappers who grew up there. King Von, who was shot and killed in Atlanta last year, named his debut studio album Welcome to O’Block, paying homage to his former neighborhood.

The asking price for Parkway Gardens has not been listed. Check out Durkio’s tweet below.

