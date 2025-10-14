Lights, Camera, Action! Local filmmakers seek extras for new movie scenes in Gary and Chicago

Calling all movie lovers! A new film is being shot across Chicago and Northwest Indiana this weekend, and producers are inviting residents to be part of the magic as background extras.

Filming begins Friday, October 17, at Tiny’s Coffee Bar on Lake Street in Gary, Indiana, featuring a karaoke and traditional bar scene—casual attire recommended. Later that day, production moves to Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church on Chicago’s South Side (Chatham) for a beautifully staged wedding scene where extras are asked to dress in “nice” formal wear.

On Saturday, October 18, filming continues at the historic Glen Theater in Gary for a lively film festival scene. Extras should plan to wear casual clothing suitable for a fun community event.

Participants will enjoy a delicious on-set meal, screen credit, and the chance to network with creatives in a real movie environment.

Those interested must email [email protected] to register and receive official call times. Early registration is encouraged so organizers can plan meals and manage crowd size.

This is your opportunity to step into the spotlight, support local film, and help showcase the beauty and talent of our communities on screen!