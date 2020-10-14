Lighting up the Lanes Bowling: An African American Pastime

Marathoner Anthony Reed described his early interest in bowling while growing up in St. Louis, Missouri: “St. Louis… was the bowling capital of the U.S…. they have the national bowlers hall of fame [International Bowling Museum and Hall of Fame]… So I got heavily involved in bowling… I can remember learning how to bowl at a place called Ringside bowling alley [Ringside Bowling Lanes.]. And my instructor was a black gentleman whose name was Mr. Chisum.”[2] Joe Geeter, III, the 16th National President of the Montford Point Marine Association, recalled joining the bowling team in high school: “I took up bowling because my best friend… was a bowler… so I bowled recreation league and then when I got to high school, the chess coach asked me to bowl. I was on the chess team originally but they had to practice and I didn’t like practicing... Then Mr. Lakanata [ph.], who also was the bowling team captain, once he found out I wasn’t serious about chess… he asked me about bowling and I found out they didn’t have to practice. So I joined the bowling team.”[3] Investment banker Carla Harris started competing in fifth grade in Jacksonville, Florida: “My mother took me bowling, and then we found out that there was a black bowling league run by this woman named Claudezeal Alvin… she did a tremendous thing for our community because a lot of kids hadn’t been exposed to bowling, but she taught us how to bowl, she got us competitive… looking back, it never really hit me… many times we were the only black kids in those lanes… I stayed in Claudezeal’s league from fifth grade on through to my senior year in high school.”[4]

The bowling alley was also a way for young people to make money. Former director of the Studio Museum in Harlem Ed Spriggs used his job at the bowling alley to contribute to his family: “I worked at the bowling alley… setting pins and I was really proud of that because… my little income was able to provide the lunch money for all of us (laughter).”[5] Broadcast executive George L. Miles, Jr. similarly recalled that at twelve years old, “my uncle introduced me to the bowling alley, setting pins… that was big bucks for me… one day I met this league… all night league and I was gonna work it all night. And I’m setting pins and it’s almost like two o’clock in the morning… all of a sudden I felt myself being lifted right out of the pit. I looked up, it was my father [George L. Miles, Sr.], (laughter) said, ‘Where in the hell have you been?’ I said, ‘Pop, I’m here working… trying to make some money…’ he said, ‘You know, you got no damn business out here this time of night, two o’clock in the morning, don’t know where you are and everything else…’ But I was trying to hustle, make some bucks.”[6] Civil rights lawyer Walter L. Gordon, Jr. (1908 – 2012) explained about a time period much earlier when he was growing up in California during World War I and German soldiers stationed nearby took a liking to him, and one asked, “’You want a job?’ I said, ‘Yes…’ He said you come Sunday. And the Germans would bowl on Sundays. So, I got there and I got to be the master of the bowling alley… nothing electric, you had to bend down and pick them [bowling pins] up and set them… and you better know how to do it fast… they’d be drunk as hell. That’s another reason they wanted me. They wanted me to take care of them and so forth.”[7]