Lightfoot’s Speed Cameras – It’s worse than we thought.

Mayor Lightfoot promised a “Marshall Plan” for the beleaguered west and south sides of Chicago. Her promises were made before the pandemic and now that many of the residents of the south and west sides are even deeper in debt, further behind in mortgages and bills and facing eviction, she has found a way to sink them deeper into poverty.

The speed cameras are issuing a ticket every 12 seconds, which could mean almost $100 million a year extracted from the poorest citizens. She said her initiative is necessary to “keep communities safe,” but it appears more like she is purposely about the business of keeping the poorest constituents poor, while keeping the wealthiest citizens wealthy by refusing to ask for a small transitional tax on them, which would culminate in the results she is acquiring from poverty stricken citizens, to raise additional millions to close a $1.2 billion budget deficit.

Although there are cameras in the downtown area and the north side, the majority of those residents have jobs that allow them to stay at home, or they work within walking distance of their homes. Residents of the south and west side are poorer, are more likely to be essential workers, and have more reason to travel by car. In addition, over 50 schools have been shut down on the south and west sides, which means that citizens have to drive their children to schools that are not in walking distance.

It is puzzling to figure out how Lightfoot plans to cure the City’s addiction to fines and fees, (among her many broken campaign promises) and at the same time expect to “raise an additional $38 million next year from fines, forfeitures and penalties.”

Citizens are urged to call their aldermen and ask that they demand that the Mayor abandon this cruel plan. They can also call City Hall at 312-744-3300 and demand that the Mayor reverse this assault on the working poor.