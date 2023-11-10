Light up the night at Brookfield Zoo’s Reindeer Run

Lace up your sneakers and get a sneak peek of Brookfield Zoo all lit up for the holidays at its annual Reindeer Run, sponsored by Revolution Brewing, on Saturday, November 18. The two-mile route takes participants throughout the park, which is decorated with more than two million LED lights for its Holiday Magic festival.

The Reindeer Run is a non-competitive, festive fun event that can be done individually or with family – strollers welcomed – and friends. The race begins at 7 p.m., with check-in opening at the Zoo’s north entrance at 5:30 p.m. Runners are welcome to bring along a cheering section, but spectators will have limited access to the North Mall only.

Before and after the race, enjoy music or take a spin on the Carousel. Plus, food and drinks will be available for purchase at the Pavilions. Registered runners who are 21 and older with valid ID can end their run with a complimentary beer or non-alcoholic hop water from Revolution Brewing.

The nighttime event takes place regardless of weather and participants are encouraged to dress in appropriate attire. Registered runners will receive a commemorative beanie. Registration is $30 ($5 discount to Zoo members), plus a minimal transaction fee. Children riding in strollers during the race do not need to be registered. Space is limited. To register and for additional information, visit CZS.org/ReindeerRun.

