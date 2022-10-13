Lifetime partners with Patti Labelle for annual Stop Breast Cancer For Life campaign and new film

As part of the annual Stop Breast Cancer for Life public affairs initiative, legendary entertainer Patti LaBelle joins forces with Lifetime for a new public service announcement in support of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF). Patti stars in the upcoming Lifetime holiday movie, “A New Orleans Noel,” whose character Loretta, was inspired by the real-life New Orleans queen of pralines, Loretta Harrison, who sadly passed away earlier this year from breast cancer.

The new PSA highlights that Black women are more adversely affected by a breast cancer diagnosis, and early detection is key to survival. Black women are 41 percent more likely to die from the disease than white women, despite being diagnosed at similar rates. However, with improved prevention strategies, early detection, and targeted treatments, all women diagnosed, including Black women, can live longer, healthier lives. The PSA will run on air and on Lifetime’s social platforms and will be further amplified through Distributor partnerships.

“I had the pleasure of meeting Loretta while we were filming and was so heartbroken to learn a few short months later, she had lost her battle with breast cancer,” said Patti LaBelle. “So, when Lifetime asked me to lend my voice to this year’s campaign, it was an easy yes. Research and early detection are key in helping people survive a breast cancer diagnosis. And I want to do everything I can to continue to spread awareness.” “As multiple cancers have greatly affected members of Patti LaBelle’s family, we are honored to have her participate in this year’s Stop Breast Cancer For Life campaign to spotlight the staggering statistics with Black women and breast cancer to help close the gap,” said Paul Buccieri, President and Chairman, A+E Networks Group. “We are proud to continue our partnership with BCRF as they support those tirelessly developing advances in the fight against breast cancer and hopefully one day, a cure.”

New short-form videos include special content of Patti LaBelle speaking about Loretta Harrison and another is focused on Dr. Monique Gary, one of the few Black oncology breast surgeons in Pennsylvania, whose personal connection with breast cancer led to her creation of “Still Rise Farms” geared toward patient wellness. They will air across A+E Networks’ portfolio of channels – Lifetime, A&E and History – all month long.

This year’s campaign will feature three breast cancer themed movies available on VOD, the Lifetime app, and mylifetime.com during the month of October. The inspiring stories of resilience, courage and strength include the biopic “Olivia Newton John: Hopelessly Devoted to You,” detailing Olivia’s personal battle with breast cancer; “Four Extraordinary Women” about one man’s emotional journey as four loved ones battle breast cancer; and the Critics’ Choice nominated movie, “List of a Lifetime,” starring Kelly Hu, Sylvia Kwan, Patricia Velasquez and breast cancer thriver Shannen Doherty, following the story of a woman who searches for the daughter she gave up for adoption after she is diagnosed with breast cancer.

The Lifetime Store (www.lifetimetvstore.com) will donate 15 percent of each purchase during the month of October to BCRF. Additionally, BCRF will once again name the “Lifetime Award” to support the work of a leading researcher. The grant will be presented at BCRF’s Symposium and Awards Luncheon on October 27.

Breast cancer recently became the most commonly diagnosed cancer globally, accounting for 12 percent of all new cancer cases worldwide according to the World Health Organization. Breast cancer is also the No. 1 most diagnosed cancer for women. One in eight women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. Every 14 seconds, somewhere in the world, a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer. Every two minutes, a woman in the U.S. is diagnosed with breast cancer and over 40,000 Americans die from breast cancer each year. But thanks to research, there are over 3.8 million survivors. Research is the reason millions of women are not just surviving from breast cancer, but now also thriving.

Long at the forefront in the ongoing effort to end breast cancer for more than 25 years, Lifetime’s Stop Breast Cancer for Life initiative has been dedicated to offering women the most up-to-date, comprehensive information about the disease. Reaching women and families through continued support from Lifetime’s distribution partners, advertising sponsors and leading non-profit organizations, Lifetime has been a leading advocate for women and for the fight against breast cancer.

Breast cancer is a complex disease with no simple solution. Research is the key to stopping it in its tracks. Founded in 1993 by Evelyn H. Lauder, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation is the largest private funder of breast cancer research in the world. BCRF invests in the best minds in science—from those investigating prevention to metastasis—and fosters cross-disciplinary collaboration. This approach accelerates the entire field and moves us closer to the answers we urgently need. We can’t stop now. Join BCRF in fueling the world’s most promising research. With you, we will be the end of breast cancer. Learn more and get involved at BCRF.org.