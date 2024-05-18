LifeTime Chicago Spring Half Marathon & 10K Runs Along the Lakefront

The LifeTime Chicago Spring Half Marathon & 10K is back this weekend with 8,000 athletes participating and a slightly modified course. The Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) is advising participants, residents, spectators and those along the route to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to 9-1-1 as with any public gathering.

Motorists and pedestrians in the area should be aware of traffic impacts and increased crowds in the area. The event will be monitored accordingly in the city’s Operation Center.

The Chicago Spring Half Marathon starts at 7 a.m. and the 10K starts at 7:45 a.m. This year, the start line is near Jackson and the finish line is moved from Columbus to Monroe. Street closures are primarily limited to race day Sunday, May 19 early morning and all closures are expected to reopen by 6 p.m.

Street and Lane Closures :

Eastbound curb lane closure on Randolph from Field Blvd to Columbus closed from 8 a.m. on Friday, May 17 to 6 p.m. through Sunday, May 19.

Northbound lanes on Columbus from Randolph to Monroe closed 3 a.m.–12 p.m. on Sunday; and southbound lanes from Randolph to Monroe are closed 3 a.m.-9 a.m.

Columbus full closure from Monroe Street to Jackson: 3 a.m.-9 a.m. on Sunday and closure is extended from Jackson to Roosevelt: 6 a.m.-9 a.m.

Monroe is closed on Sunday from DuSable Lake Shore Drive to Columbus from 3 a.m.-6 p.m.

Northbound exit lane is closed on the Randolph exit from DuSable Lake Shore Drive to Randolph from 6:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sunday.

The eastbound lanes on Intermediate Randolph from DuSable Lake Shore Drive to Columbus 6:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sunday.

For additional details, visit www.chicagospringhalf.com

Traffic Control Aides (TCAs) will be on hand to direct flow and traffic impacts from. Public transportation is encouraged. For more information on CTA services and reroutes, visit transitchicago.com or call 312-836-7000 from any area code/1-888-YOUR-CTA.

Bridge Lifts

Expect delays at bridges on Saturday, May 18, from Ashland to DuSable Lake Shore Drive beginning at 8 a.m. due to the scheduled boat runs for boating season.

Grant Park and Lakefront Poles Markers/Location Identifiers: For public safety on the lakefront, residents and visitors are reminded to be aware of the numbers attached to the light poles throughout the Grant Park area and along the lakefront. The green signs with white letters and numbers are also located from 5700 N. DuSable Lake Shore Drive to 6600 S. DuSable Lake Shore Drive, and on the lakefront from Oak Street to Fullerton and Montrose to Foster Avenue to help residents reference their location within the park to friends, family and first responders if there is an emergency and you call 9-1-1.

The Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) will monitor events in collaboration with public safety partners. OEMC will issue any alerts and notifications needed to keep residents and attendees up to date on weather conditions and emergencies.

Report Suspicious Activity: If You See Something Say Something. OEMC reminds the public to be aware of their surroundings and to report suspicious activity. If you notice something suspicious, notify onsite security or call 9-1-1. If You See Something, Say Something™ is a national anti-terrorism public awareness campaign that emphasizes the importance of reporting suspicious activity to law enforcement authorities.

Chicago OEMC App

Residents and visitors are encouraged to download the Chicago OEMC App as a public safety tool providing public safety information, preparedness tips, emergency alerts, parade day weather information and more in the palm of your hand. The app is available through the Apple App and Google Play stores of visit the OEMC website at Chicago.gov/oemc .

Weather

Chicagoans should be prepared and check the weather before heading out. For the most up-to-date weather information, please tune into local media or download the Chicago OEMC App to get the latest forecast, radar, and other information.

OEMC will issue any alerts and notifications needed to keep residents and attendees up to date on weather conditions and emergencies. Sign up for NotifyChicago alerts at NotifyChicago.org. OEMC also issues TEXT alerts for lakefront notices or issues affecting businesses:

CHILAKE: For lakefront notices, TEXT “CHILAKE” to 7-8-0-1-5

CHIBIZ: For alerts affecting businesses, TEXT "CHIBIZ" to 6-7-2-8-3

For additional information on emergency preparedness information, visit the OEMC website at Chicago.gov/OEMC. Follow the Office of Emergency Management and Communications on Facebook (@coemc), Twitter (@ChicagoOEMC) and Instagram (chicago_oemc_911).