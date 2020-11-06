Lifelong Gary OBGYN, Clarence W. Boone, MD dies

Obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. Clarence W. Boone, Sr. of Gary, died at 89 on October 31, following a brief illness. Despite plaudits and praise from across the nation, Boone resisted opportunities to practice elsewhere, remaining a lifelong citizen of the Steel City, dedicated to his hometown of Gary. He was a Froebel High School graduate.

As an obstetrician Boone impacted the lives of innumerable people, prioritizing human value over gain, and making a difference in the world. He lived by example, exhibiting the standards of scholarship, professionalism, citizenship, engagement, and family responsibility.

A retired Air Force captain, Boone had three loves beyond his successful career as an MD.

Indiana University was his beloved alma mater where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Anatomy and Physiology in 1953; he completed his medical degree in 1956.

Boone was well known for his 55-year devotion and commitment to St. Timothy Community Church where he was a Board of Trustees member for 39 years, chairman of the Board of Trustees for 31 years, and a member of the Scholarship Committee.

His deepest and most enduring passion was for the love of his life for more than half of a century, soulmate Blanche, who he married in 1953. They had three children, Terri Elaine, Clarence Wayne Jr., and Brian Kevin.

Boone acknowledged that to whom much is given, much is required. He had a philanthropic mindset and a lengthy record of ‘paying it forward.’

Among his varied associations, he was president of both the Lake County and National Medical Association, Medical Director for Planned Parenthood of Northwest Indiana and held lifetime memberships in the NAACP and the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.

Boone’s professional associations included service as President of the Medical Staff of Methodist Hospital, President of the Lake County Medical Society, Chairman of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Gary Methodist Hospital and National Medical Committee Member of Planned Parenthood Federation of America.

In recognition of his legacy of service and philanthropy to Indiana University, the Indiana University School of Medicine unveiled the Dr. Clarence Boone Lecture Room on the Indiana University Northwest campus.

Boone was chair of the IU Alumni Association in 1997-98 and became a Life Director for the IU Foundation. At one time he said one of his most coveted tributes was the Distinguished Alumni Service Award he received in 2003, the highest Indiana University accolade for alumni.

Boone was a co-founder of the IU Neal-Marshall Alumni Club, serving as national president in 1984-85, and served on the Advisory Council to the Dean of the IU School of Medicine. Additionally he was a member of the Chancellor’s Advisory Council for IU Northwest and a gubernatorial appointee to the IU Board of Trustees from 2004 to 2007.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Blanche Lane Boone; two sons, Clarence Wayne Boone Jr., and Brian Kevin Boone; and seven grandchildren.