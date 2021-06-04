Life returns to the CSO with welcome back concert on May 27

In a historic evening, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra Association (CSOA) welcomed in-person audiences back to concerts at Symphony Center on May 27 for the first time in more than 14 months, including special welcome remarks made from the stage of Orchestra Hall by CSOA President Jeff Alexander, Board Chair Helen Zell and Members’ Committee Chair James Smelser. Special guests were health care workers from Rush University System for Health.

The event kicked off the opening of three distinct programs, with two more to be presented June 3 through June 6, and June 10 through June 13. Programs will feature the CSO Brass, Schubert and Mozart Symphonies and Works for Strings by Coleridge-Taylor and Montgomery. There are new “Safe and Sound” measures adopted to welcome patrons back to Symphony Center.

A partnership with Rush during the pandemic has allowed CSO musicians to safely rehearse and perform a wide variety of digital programs created for CSOtv, and staff members were among the audience of nearly 400 patrons, as well as Illinois Congressman Mike Quigley. The audience was treated to an all-American program of works by Aaron Copland, Leonard Bernstein, Michael Tilson Thomas and more, conducted by CSO trombonist Michael Mulcahy and performed by musicians from the CSO brass and percussion sections.

“We are truly delighted to welcome audiences back to Symphony Center for live concerts this spring,” noted CSOA President Jeff Alexander. “Consistent collaboration across the organization, the artistic guidance from Zell Music Director Maestro Riccardo Muti and our consultation with city and public health officials have made it possible to begin safely sharing the joy of live music with the community again.”

“The return of Chicago Symphony Orchestra concerts at Symphony Center will put our city that much closer to fully reopening and recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot. “Having a successful, thriving arts scene is essential to ensuring our city’s post-pandemic prosperity—making programs like these vitally important as we continue our work to revitalize this critical sector.”

“There is no greater joy for us than to share music with our audiences,” said CSO Members’ Committee Chair James Smelser. “We are extremely grateful to all our loyal patrons and donors, Maestro Muti, and the entire organization for the tremendous support and planning needed to welcome audiences back to our beautiful home, Orchestra Hall.”

(June 3, 4, 5 & 6) The CSO performs a diverse program of works led by former CSO Sir Georg Solti Conducting Apprentice Erina Yashima. Opening with the Novelette in A Minor, Op. 52, No. 3 and Novelette in D Major, Op. 52, No. 4 by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, the program continues with Schubert’s Symphony No. 5, and the string orchestra version of Strum by newly appointed CSO Mead Composer-in-Residence Jessie Montgomery. The program concludes with Kodály’s colorful orchestral showpiece “Dances of Galánta.”

Overture (June 10, 11, 12 & 13) Mozart’s Overture to Don Giovanni opens this program of works led by celebrated conductor Edo de Waart. Also featured are Wagner’s Siegfried Idyll, a work for small ensemble first performed as a birthday gift for his wife Cosima, and Mozart’s Symphony No. 40, which is filled with the composer’s signature energy and brilliance, bringing the CSO’s 2020/21 season to a fitting close.

Planned in accordance with current state and city COVID-19 guidelines for public events, the concerts at Symphony Center (220 S. Michigan Ave.) will be presented for reduced-capacity audiences in Orchestra Hall with safety measures in place to ensure a comfortable concert experience for all. These measures include reduced seating capacity and require that patrons and staff wear face coverings and observe social distancing guidelines when inside the Center.

Regular cleanings utilizing CDC-approved aerosol cleaning products will take place in Orchestra Hall and corresponding lobby spaces throughout the building prior to each performance, and new hand sanitizer stations have been added throughout. The Symphony Center HVAC system also meets the highest standards to ensure excellent filtration and fresh air circulation throughout the building.

Patrons will be able to utilize eTickets and touchless ticket scanners upon arrival at Symphony Center. Concessions will not be available and there will be no late seating and no intermission at performances. Patrons will also be asked to remain in their designated seating section and associated lobby spaces when attending CSO concerts.

Each CSO concert in this set of spring 2021 performances will be approximately an hour in length, and tickets for these concerts start at $29. Patrons may reserve up to four tickets per order for their party in their preferred seating section and will receive confirmation of their seat location and an assigned arrival time prior to their selected concert date.

Due to the limited number of seats available for these performances, patrons are strongly encouraged to order tickets early by web chat at [cso.org], by calling 312-294-3000 (Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.) or by emailing [patronservices@cso.org].

Concerts will be held on consecutive weekends, with performances taking place Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 1:30 p.m., Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3:00 p.m.

More information about the new “Safe and Sound” safety measures at Symphony Center is available at [cso.org/SafeAndSound].