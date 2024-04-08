LIFE, POLITICS AND PERCEPTION

It is always said that we create our own reality. This is a commonly held belief among a large number of the world’s population. On the other hand, there are a lot of people who do not believe this because of the trials and tribulations they experience.

This concept is controversial because there is so much suffering in the world and logic asks if we control our own destinies, why isn’t everyone rich; why are there poor, starving people; why do we have accidents; etc., etc.…

The answer to these questions lies in personal perception and expectations. We actually influence what we see! We attract to ourselves whatever our background experiences, intelligence, gender and, most important, our expectations generate.

The world does not appear to be the same to everyone. There are actually people who believe that the earth is flat! You can have 20 people in a room and stage an activity for them to assess, and at the culmination of the activity there will be at least 20 different opinions about what happened.

Chiefly, life responds to our expectations and what we see. This is a concept that is being discovered in the relatively new science known as quantum physics, and can partially be seen in a famous thought experiment known as “Schrodinger’s Cat.”

The experiment demonstrates the idea that tiny particles can be in two states at once until observed. In the case of a cat in a box, the cat is both alive and dead at the same time until you open the box and see it. Essentially, we influence reality by observing it.

How does this relate to politics? For one, it explains why so many people are planning to vote for Donald Trump during the upcoming presidential election. What they see is what they believe. The reasons vary, but people see the world very differently depending upon who they are; their perception is based on their background experiences, biases and consequent expectations. We do not all see the same thing when observing a person or event.

This is why seemingly rational human beings can look at a former president vying for a second presidential term and can embrace, believe and lionize him even though he is NOT who he appears to be. Trump is able to bend “reality” and give the impression that he is godlike.

Some people actually do believe, in spite of his obvious flaws, that he is the “second coming of Christ!” He is now selling Bibles to help his campaign even though he can’t recite a single verse, or can’t tell you what the Easter Holiday commemorates.

Moreover, Trump instigated an insurrection against the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

He has multiple indictments shadowing him. He is a serial liar, which is evident almost every time he opens his mouth. He has joked about being able to shoot someone and get away with it. He boasted about his ability to grab women in the crotch without consequences and has been accused, and found guilty, of sexual misconduct.

Donald Trump has been able to hoodwink so many people that he has seasoned politicians in the palm of his hands, even though his toxic character is on display for all to see.

Basically, Trump has mastered the power of influencing perception. He has created a world around him. He could probably sell sand to dwellers of the desert! He has people socially hypnotized.

Trump needs a wakeup call, as do his hypnotized supporters. This can only come from an informed, intelligent voting cadre that discovers and understands the perceptual tools that must be utilized to influence perception.

We need people who are confident about their ability to influence change based on what they see and expect. We need an informed electorate that believes in itself, that can “see itself” as victorious!

With this said, it is definitely possible to garner the power to provide a foil for the Trump shenanigans, but this can only be done if people wake up and realize the ability they have to generate that reality. A Luta Continua.