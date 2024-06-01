Liberty House Recovery Cafe Hosts Successful Inaugural Gala Fundraiser

“Recovery” was the word for the evening as scores gathered over the weekend in celebration of the Liberty House Recovery Cafe’s Inuaugural Gala Fundraiser. Held at the Chateau Banquet Hall in Merrillville, the event was created to raise funds in support of those in need of services and support during the recovery process stemming from alcohol and/or drug abuse.

“We are all recovering from something,” said Liberty House Recovery Cafe NWI founder Pastor Michael Pirtle. “We are here to help our community. When you come to the cafe, your faith, gender, beliefs, background, etc. do not matter because we are focused on meeting the cliet’s needs all in a judgment-free zone.”

This year’s event honed its focus on mental health, addiction, sustained recovery, and the cultivation of harmonious community relationships. Liberty House Recovery Cafe, a registered 501(c)(3)organization, stands as a pillar of support for individuals from all walks of life, navigating their path to recovery.

During the program, which was hosted by WGVE 88.7 FM radio personality Jeffrey Smith, several clients from the cafe shared personal testimonials of triumph while praising the staff and volunteers for being a part of their rebound narrative. There was also live entertainment, a silent auction and a presentation from representatives from the national Liberty House Recovery Cafe movement.

Local entrepreneur Burgess Peoples led the efforts to coordinate the first-time fundraiser.

“The Liberty House Recovery Cafe gala was a major success,” said Peoples. “We are most appreciative to the sponsors, attendees, auction donors and everyone who played a role in making this celebration a success. We expect to it grow as we look forward to hosting a gala annually.”

The proceeds from the event will be instrumental in ensuring the continuation of the cafe’s mission, bolstering programming, and providing invaluable resources for those committed to achieving sustainable recovery.

For more information about the programs at the cafe or to make a donation, visit www.libertyhouserecoverycafe.org.