Lewis Estate and Townhomes Groundbreaking Ceremony on August 21

Transformative project promises modern living and renewed community vibrancy

The Ray Lewis Foundation will host a groundbreaking of the Lewis Estates and Townhomes on August 21, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 49th and Tennessee in Gary, Indiana. The launch represents a major neighborhood revitalization project in collaboration with the Ray Lewis Foundation, Inc., Lewis Construction and Development and JMD Builders. Event organizer Leah Lewis serves as President of Lewis Construction.

“This development aims to blend modern, sustainable living with community heritage, featuring elegant residences, landscaped parks, and world-class amenities, while fostering economic growth through job creation and support for local businesses,” said Lewis. “It is an honor to represent my family’s legacy while contributing to a city that has given so much to us.”

Festivities will begin at 10:00 a.m. with networking and introductions. The groundbreaking ceremony begins promptly at 11:00 a.m.

Gary Chamber of Commerce President Chuck Hughes will serve as the emcee with a host of community supporters slated to deliver remarks. Lewis and her leadership team will share an overview of the project, followed by remarks from project partners, including Tim Swanson of Inherent Homes and Anthony Disco of JMD Construction. Other participants include 6th District Councilman Dwight Williams and Karen Freeman-Wilson, President and CEO of the Chicago Urban League.

The initial stage of construction begins this month with completion expected in 2027.

“Gary, Indiana, is dedicated to inclusive growth and community renewal,” added Lewis. “We invite the community to join us in marking a significant step as we embrace this growth and renewal in the Glen Park neighborhood and the 6th District.”

About the Ray Lewis Foundation

The Ray Lewis Foundation was founded in memory of Ray Antwon Lewis. Ray was killed August 10t, 2015, as a result of a tragic, unexpected gun violence incident in Gary, Indiana. To commemorate his legacy, the Ray Lewis Foundation was established. Founder Fred Lewis created and established the family-owned business “Rent Formation Reality Inc.” more than 40 years ago.

As we continue as community stakeholders and celebrating Ray’s Legacy, the Lewis family will continue to provide Gary with safe, affordable new and existing housing opportunities by creating stable, resilient and sustainable communities for low- and moderate-income individuals and families. Our organization is proud to provide sufficient construction assets that endures a wide variety of services. With over 20 years of experience in construction and rehab specialty services, we have built a substantial foundation that will last for years to come.