Levy Prepares Over 4,000 Thanksgiving Meals for Chicagoans in Need

This Thanksgiving, over 4,000 Chicagoans in need will enjoy made-from-scratch holiday meals prepared by Levy, a nationally recognized Chicago-based hospitality company, in partnership with The Salvation Army. Now in its eighth year, this annual initiative aims to bring comfort and community to those facing challenges during the holiday season.

The effort will center around The Salvation Army Freedom Center, where 2,600 meals will be served in the gymnasium and packaged for takeaway from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Meanwhile, 1,200 meals will be delivered across the city to police stations, many of which serve as temporary shelters. The Salvation Army’s Mobile Outreach vehicles will also distribute meals at various locations throughout Chicago, ensuring the warm holiday spirit reaches as many as possible.

A Massive Undertaking

Levy’s dedication to this initiative is reflected in the staggering scale of the preparations:

1,700 pounds of turkey

680 pounds of cranberries

400 pounds of sweet potatoes

440 pounds of mashed russet potatoes

300 pounds of green beans

180 pounds of bread for stuffing

160 pounds of butter The work involves 50 volunteers and cooks, who dedicate four days of preparation leading up to Thanksgiving Day.

Heartfelt Partnerships

“Thanksgiving is a time of being thankful—for loved ones and for the food on the table,” said Captain Nikki Hughes, Corps Officer at The Salvation Army Freedom Center. “For some, it’s a difficult time of the year. We open our doors for those experiencing hard times. Come join our table and be a part of our family.”

Levy’s CEO, Andy Lansing, shared the company’s passion for this nearly 30-year tradition. “Teaming up with the Salvation Army to prepare and deliver Thanksgiving meals across Chicago is a special Levy tradition. We love this community and want as many people as possible to enjoy the holiday over a great meal.”

Robin Rosenberg, Levy’s Vice President and Chef de Cuisine, echoed this sentiment. “Every meal is made fresh, from scratch, with real care—it takes time, but it’s worth it. Our volunteers return each year because there’s no better feeling than giving back and extending hospitality to the community.”

Opportunities to Witness and Share

Media are invited to experience the initiative firsthand, with visuals and interviews available from 1:00 p.m. to 1:50 p.m. at Madison & Albany, where The Salvation Army’s Mobile Outreach team will be distributing meals.

For more information, contact Brian Duewel of The Salvation Army at [email protected], or Saida Rodriguez-Guerrero of Levy at [email protected].

This Thanksgiving, Levy and The Salvation Army invite Chicagoans to celebrate gratitude, resilience, and the spirit of giving, ensuring no one feels alone or forgotten during the holiday season.