Let the Professionals Do the Driving and Take CTA to the NASCAR Chicago Street Race and Festivities

CTA service will get you to and from Grant Park and Museum Campus quicker and more conveniently than a stock car for fans attending the weekend’s racing and music festival

CTA is the best and most affordable travel option getting to and from the NASCAR Chicago Street Race and other festivities this weekend. Riders are encouraged to plan head and expect service adjustments due to street closures occurring in the days leading up to race day. Despite street closures, CTA will still be providing fast and reliable service on race day through to the checkered flag.

In preparation for the event, phased street closures will occur in and around Grant Park resulting in several bus routes—particularly ones that operate on Michigan Avenue—being affected either by rerouting during normal hours or ending trips short of normal routes. Multiple routes will also be rerouted off Michigan Avenue onto State Street in the days leading up to and following the race weekend.

Some changes have already begun and will run through the duration NASCAR weekend.

The CTA strongly recommends customers allow extra travel time and plan ahead by downloading the Ventra app, which allows you to manage your Ventra account, and also features a new trip planning tool powered by Google Maps. For more information about downtown reroutes, please visit our website at: transitchicago.com/nascar/

NASCAR Event Set up and tear down

Grant Park:

Event Set-up – Begins Wed. 7/2 at 9 p.m.

Event Tear-down – Begins after events conclude and ends Tue. 7/8 at 11:59 p.m.

· Jackson and Balbo near Grant Park are closed through Mon. 7/14.

· Reroutes impact the following bus routes: #2, #6, #10, #J14, #26, and #28 (weekday trips to/from Union Station, only)

· Congress Plaza is closed between 6/28 and 7/9.

· Reroutes impact the following bus routes: #7, #126, #143, and #147

Chicago Street Race Weekend

Grant Park – Sat. 7/5 and Sun. 7/6 at 9 a.m.

· Rail: All CTA rail lines serving downtown can get race attendees access to the track area:

· Loop Elevated (Brown/Green/Orange/Pink lines): Exit at either Washington/Wabash or Adams/Wabash and Roosevelt (Green and Orange).

· Red Line: Exit at Monroe, Jackson or Roosevelt and walk a couple of blocks east.

· Blue Line: Exit at Monroe and Jackson and walk a couple of blocks east.

· CTA will operate a Museum Campus Shuttle on the #146 Inner Lake Shore/Michigan Express between the Roosevelt Red/Orange/Green line station and Museum Campus from Wed. 7/2 through Tue. 7/8. Bus shuttles are free, and operate every 15 minutes. Customers riding the #130 Museum Campus bus will need to transfer at Roosevelt to continue to Museum Campus.

· Bus: There are street closures around Grant Park that are associated with the NASCAR Chicago Street Race. Several downtown bus routes, including the #3, #4, #6, #10, #N4, #10, #12, #J14, #18, #126, #130, #146, #147 and #151 will be subject to temporary reroutes and temporary bus stop changes at phased times. More detailed information about all the downtown bus reroutes can be found on our dedicated webpage at: transitchicago.com/nascar/