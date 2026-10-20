Less Than One Week Remains to Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance in Indiana

Residents affected by August’s severe storms, tornadoes and flooding have until October 25 to apply for federal disaster relief.

INDIANA — Hoosiers impacted by the devastating storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds and flooding that swept across Indiana in August have less than one week remaining to apply for federal disaster assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The deadline to submit applications is Sunday, October 25, 2026, making it critical for eligible residents who have not yet applied to take action before time runs out.

The federal disaster declaration, designated DR-4933-IN, was approved on August 25, 2026, following severe weather that began August 11 and caused significant damage to homes, businesses and communities throughout the state.

Residents in designated counties, including Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties in Northwest Indiana, may qualify for assistance to help cover uninsured or underinsured losses associated with the disaster.

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Federal Assistance Available to Storm Victims

FEMA’s Individual Assistance program can provide eligible households with financial support for disaster-related needs, including temporary housing, essential home repairs and certain personal property losses.

Other eligible expenses may include disaster-related medical and dental costs, transportation needs and other necessary expenses not covered by insurance.

Officials encourage residents to apply even if they are uncertain whether they qualify. FEMA determines eligibility based on each applicant’s circumstances, including documented damage, insurance coverage and disaster-related needs.

The federal recovery effort has already provided substantial assistance to Indiana communities. According to a FEMA recovery update released in late September, more than $130 million in federal grants, disaster loans and flood insurance payments had been delivered to individuals and households. That included approximately $111 million in FEMA grants to 26,800 households.

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How to Apply Before the Deadline

Residents who suffered damage or losses from the August storms can submit an application online at DisasterAssistance.gov or call the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362.

Applicants should be prepared to provide information about their damaged property, insurance coverage, contact details and disaster-related losses.

Those who have already submitted applications are encouraged to check their status and respond promptly to any requests for additional documentation.

The October 25 deadline applies to initial applications for FEMA Individual Assistance under disaster declaration DR-4933-IN. Residents should not assume that the deadline will be extended.

For families still struggling to recover from August’s destructive weather, federal assistance may provide important financial support as they work to repair their homes and rebuild their lives.

With just days remaining, eligible Indiana residents are urged to apply before the October 25 deadline.

For additional information, visit FEMA’s Indiana Disaster Recovery page.