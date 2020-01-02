Leslie Newbon receives Gold Star Award

The Joliet Chapter of the National Hook-Up of Black Women, Inc. (NHBW) has awarded the Gold Star Award for Health to Leslie Newbon, Manager of Community Outreach for Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox. Newbon received the award at the NHBW’s Annual Founder’s Day Gala recently at the Jacob Henry Mansion in Joliet.

The Gold Star Award program celebrates NHBW’s founder, Dr. Arnita Young Boswell, while honoring individuals in the community who have given their time and talent to improve the lives of the residents of the community.

“We are pleased to award Leslie Newbon the Gold Star Award for Health for her many contributions to improve the health and quality of life of the residents of Joliet’s Eastside,” said Debra Upshaw, President of Joliet’s National Hook-Up of Black Women. “Through her work with the Silver Cross Healthy Community Commission, many organizations, like NHBW, have been able to award scholarships to dozens of area students. Leslie also continues to support the Reading for Life Literacy Program through partnerships with book distribution companies and book drives. In fact, over the last several years, the program has provided free access to 80,000 books for more than 30,000 children and adults in the Joliet community. Her outstanding leadership and dedication exemplify the mission of NHBW, and we’re honored to recognize Leslie with the Gold Star Award for Health.”

As Manager of Community Outreach at Silver Cross, Newbon is responsible for maintaining and cultivating community connections, building new partnerships, grant writing, increasing public awareness about health services, coordinating special events and implementing community outreach programs such as physician lectures, health fairs, Speaker’s Bureau, and well-being screenings. She joined Silver Cross in 2013.

“We’re so proud of Leslie and the important work she does within the community,” said Silver Cross Hospital President and Chief Executive Officer Ruth Colby, herself a recipient of the Gold Star Award for Health in 2010. “Her contributions have made such a difference for so many people. Here at the hospital, Leslie’s a highly respected member of our management team and a key contributor to our growth and success. We’re honored the NHBW has chosen Leslie to receive this award.”

Through her work with the Will County Mobilizing for Action through Partnerships and Planning (MAPP) process, Newbon serves as an executive committee member, analyzing data, surveys and other local and national research to prioritize the social, environmental and health care needs of the community. Through her work with MAPP, Newbon focuses Silver Cross Hospital’s community outreach programs to include the three priority health needs for Will County, which include access to dental and primary care, behavioral health and chronic diseases.

Over the past six years, Newbon has worked closely with the Silver Cross Healthy Community Commission, overseeing the grant and scholarship program. The Commission has provided more than $2.8 million in grants and scholarships to several local organizations and agencies including the NAACP, National Hook-Up of Black Women (NHBW), Joliet Junior College, University of St. Francis, Delta Sigma Theta and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sororities, Senior Services of Will County, Harvey Brooks Foundation, Forest Park Community Center, Spanish Community Center, the Hispanic Coalition of Will, Lebanon Baptist District Association, Community Service Council, Warren-Sharpe Community Center, the YMCA of Greater Joliet and Girls Scouts of Greater Chicago.

As a member of several professional and service organizations, Newbon currently serves on the Board of Directors for Easter Seals of Will County, the United Way of Will County Impact and Investment Council, the Religious Conference Management Association, and the Committee for Recognition of Distinguished Service for the General Assembly of the Church of God in Christ, International. In addition, she volunteers her time with Prayer Tower Ministries Church in Joliet and Community Temple in Decatur.

In 2017, Newbon received the NAACP Outstanding Community Involvement Award. In addition, she received an official Senate Recognition certificate from Sen. Pat McGuire, whose district includes the area she serves. In 2016, Leslie was also featured in Christianity Today Magazine.

Since joining the hospital’s marketing and community relations team in 2013, Newbon has helped the hospital win several national and state advertising and marketing awards. She also serves on the hospital’s Cancer and Palliative Care committees.

Newbon holds an M.B.A from Lee University and is a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.

Silver Cross Hospital is an independent, not-for-profit health care provider serving Will County and southwest suburban communities since 1895. Silver Cross has been recognized as a Truven Health/IBM Watson 100 Top Hospitals National Award winner for seven consecutive years, received a 5-Star rating for high quality and patient satisfaction by the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), and was honored with an “A” Hospital Safety Grade by The Leapfrog Group. With over 4,500 employees, physicians and volunteers, Silver Cross operates a 302-bed acute care hospital and one satellite facilities providing outpatient services and physician offices. Silver Cross opened a state-of-the-art replacement hospital in 2012 at I-355 and Route 6 in New Lenox. In 2017, Silver Cross provided over $39 million in charity care and other community benefits. To learn more about Silver Cross Hospital or a referral to a physician on staff, visit www.silvercross.- org. Physicians on Silver Cross Hospital’s Medical Staff have expertise in their areas of practice to meet the needs of patients seeking their care.

These physicians are independent practitioners on the Medical Staff and are not the agents or employees of Silver Cross Hospital.

They treat patients based upon their independent medical judgment and they bill patients separately for their services.