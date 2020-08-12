Leon McDougle, M.D., M.P.H. named president of The National Medical Association

The National Medical Association (NMA) has installed Leon McDougle, M.D., M.P.H., associate dean for Diversity and Inclusion and the chief diversity officer at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, as its 121st president.

The NMA serves as the oldest and largest collective voice for parity and justice for 50K African American physicians in their effort to eliminate health inequalities. Celebrating its 125th anniversary, their mission continues to promote the interests of both doctors and patients, specifically those of African descent, to foster the utmost quality of care for all Americans. The association also aims to help the United States’ healthcare system prevent and manage disease effectively.

The realization that the NMA plays a more important role than ever led him to run for the leadership role. Dr. McDougle said “The national climate and the need for continued advocacy for African American physicians and the communities that we serve were motivating factors in choosing to seek the position.”

As NMA president, Dr. McDougle will strive to champion diversity in medicine by advocating for culturally competent training for doctors. As maternal health is a priority with the NMA, Dr. McDougle will continue to advocate for affordable, accessible and safe reproductive health care for African American women.

Recognizing that gun violence has become a national health crisis, he will advocate for safer neighborhoods through education around gun violence prevention and needed policy changes.

In the time of COVID, he feels it is especially important to also address environmental health programs.

Leon McDougle, M.D., M.P.H., Professor of Family Medicine with tenure, is the 1st Chief Diversity Officer for The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. A graduate of the University of Toledo and OSU College of Medicine, he completed his family medicine residency at the Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton, California, and earned a Master of Public Health degree from the University of Michigan School of Public Health, Department of Health Management and Policy.

Dr. McDougle is the immediate-past Chair for the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) Group on Diversity and Inclusion. He also provides service for the AAMC as faculty for the Healthcare Executive Diversity and Inclusion Certificate Program, Minority Faculty Leadership Seminar and Mid-Career Minority Faculty Leadership Seminar.

In addition, he directs several workforce diversity programs including the MEDPATH Post-baccalaureate Program. He is a Diplomate of the American Board of Family Medicine, Fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians and a member of the Association of Military Surgeons of the United States.

Dr. McDougle is a member of the Rhema Christian Center of Columbus, Ohio. A native of Sandusky, Ohio, Dr. McDougle and his wife, Natasha J. Jones-McDougle, M.Ed. are the proud parents of two daughters.