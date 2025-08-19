A Conversation Moderated by Chicago’s Own Steve “Silk” Hurley and Shannon “Skip” Syas of S&S Chicago

The Chicago House Music Conference will close out its Thursday programming with an unforgettable, premiere fireside conversation featuring one of music’s most respected and accomplished voices. On Thursday, August 21, from 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Chicago Cultural Open House inside the Preston Bradley Hall located at 77 W. Washington Blvd., audiences will be treated to a rare, in-depth dialogue with the acclaimed musician, songwriter, and producer Patrice Rushen, whose artistry has shaped generations. This conversation will also explore the influence of patrice rushen on the genre.

Reflecting on the legacy and impact of House Music, Rushen shared:

“House music is more than a genre—it’s a cultural heartbeat that has inspired, connected, and moved people across the globe. I’m honored to join this conversation and celebrate its Chicago roots.” – Patrice Rushen

Rushen’s rise as a multi-Grammy-nominated musician, composer, producer, and musical director is known for her groundbreaking work across jazz, R&B, and pop. Rising to prominence in the late 1970s and early 1980s with hits like “Forget Me Nots”, her music has been extensively sampled in hip-hop, dance, and R&B, influencing generations of artists. Beyond her solo career, she has composed scores for film and television, served as Musical Director for major televised events including the GRAMMY Awards and the Emmys, and continues to inspire as an educator and mentor. Her fusion of sophisticated musicianship and crossover appeal has solidified her place as one of the most versatile and influential artists in contemporary music. Rushen also spends time working with the Los Angeles Cultural Affairs Department, NARAS “Grammy in the Schools” program, and other organizations dedicated to establishing music education and mentorship programs for underprivileged youth.

This dynamic exchange will be guided by two of Chicago’s own House music luminaries: four-time Grammy-nominated remixer and producer, Steve “Silk” Hurley, and producer/DJ Shannon “Skip” Syas of S&S Chicago. Together, they will explore the intersections of music, innovation, and legacy, offering fans and aspiring artists a rare opportunity to hear the stories behind the sounds.

“We are honored as music producers and creators to invite Ms. Rushen to our city and have a conversation about her musical journey and contributions to the culture. Her extraordinary career is a wonderful blueprint that many of us hope to follow, leaving a distinguished impact in the world.” – Steve ‘Silk’ Hurley and Shannon ‘Skip’ Syas (S&S Chicago)

Presented by the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE), the Chicago House Music Festival and Conference runs August 21 – 24, bringing together pioneers, innovators, and fans for a weekend of performances, panels, and community celebration.

For the full schedule of events and performances, visit: DCASE

About S&S Chicago

Founded by Steve “Silk” Hurley and Shannon “Skip” Syas, S&S Chicago is a globally recognized music production and entertainment company specializing in house music, dance, and club culture. With a catalog spanning decades, S&S has produced and released tracks from legendary and emerging artists alike, while also hosting events, conferences, and experiences that promote Chicago’s deep-rooted influence on dance music worldwide and a vibrant podcast featuring interviews with some of the industry’s heavy hitters. For more information on S&S, visit: S&S Chicago

