Lee Evans, 400-meter champion in racially charged 1968 Olympics, dies at 74

“I feel I won this gold medal for the black people in the USA,” Mr. Evans said, “and black people all over the world.”

One day later, he ran the anchor leg of the 4-by-400-meter relay, as the Americans won by 30 meters in 2:56.16. They broke the old world record, which Mr. Evans had helped set in 1966, by more than three seconds.

He and his teammates — James, Freeman and Vince Matthews — stood bareheaded for “The Star-Spangled Banner,” then donned their berets and walked away with their fists held high.

Lee Edward Evans was born Feb. 25, 1947, in Madera, Calif. His father worked in construction, and his mother sometimes worked in cotton fields, where young Lee also worked.

In high school in San Jose, Mr. Evans blossomed into an outstanding runner at every distance from 220 yards to 880 yards. (Most track meets in the United States were run in yards until the 1970s, when they converted to the metric system.)