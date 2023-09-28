Learn how to clear your cannabis record for free at WVON Family Care Expo

Leaders from New Leaf Illinois will be at the WVON Family Care Expo this Saturday, September 30, to share how the program can help people clear past cannabis convictions off their records. New Leaf Illinois is a statewide network of nonprofit organizations, funded by the state of Illinois, that provides free cannabis expungement legal services.

“We’re thrilled to sponsor WVON’s Family Care Expo and get the word out about New Leaf Illinois to more communities,” said Beth Johnson, New Leaf Illinois program manager. “Getting your cannabis record cleared can change your life. New Leaf Illinois helps people through each step of the the legal process so they don’t have to carry around the burden of a cannabis charge anymore.”

The WVON Family Care Expo will take place on Saturday, September 30, at the Kroc Center, located at 1250 W. 119th St. in Chicago, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. At the Expo, New Leaf Illinois legal experts will give a presentation and have a table with informational materials. Attendees also will be able to register for New Leaf Illinois legal services.

Since its launch in 2020, New Leaf Illinois has helped more than 4,000 residents across the state clear their cannabis records and get a fresh start. For more information, visit newleafillinois.org, or call (855) 963-9532.