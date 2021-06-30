Leadership Northwest Indiana program launches in September 2021

The Leadership Institute at Purdue Northwest announces the September launch of the 2021-2022 Leadership Northwest Indiana (LNI) program, a professional development program that uses a hybrid model of both in-person training sessions and the convenience of Zoom meetings to create a supportive network while building a practical toolbox of skills for Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana professionals. Participants will experience evidence-based learning activities to strengthen leadership skills, and discover strategies to become a more authentic leader in their career, in their community and in their personal life.

“The LNI program is well-regarded as a robust and relevant leadership training. We provide a great place to build a professional network as participants learn from skilled leadership professors and experienced leadership practitioners while gaining insight into real-world challenges that colleagues bring to the discussions,” said Sheila Matias, executive director of the Leadership Institute at Purdue Northwest. “Experts from both the academic and business world will lead the sessions and share the latest research-based leadership content and the most current skills.”

The team at the Leadership Institute at Purdue Northwest will guide participants through this customized leadership development experience. The eight-month program aims to identify growth areas and pathways so that participants can become more insightful, stronger leaders. Included is a 360-degree assessment, custom one-on-one coaching, personal development plans, evidence-based presentations by leadership experts and a supportive network of leaders.

The Leadership Northwest Indiana program begins in September 2021 and runs through May 2022. Participants will meet for monthly half-day sessions using a hybrid approach of in-person meetings and online Zoom sessions. The program does not meet in December.

To apply to join this unique learning experience, visit pnw.edu/lni. For additional details, please contact the Leadership Institute at 219-989-2800 or via email at leadershipinstitute@pnw.edu.