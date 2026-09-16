Lawyers for Ald. Desmon Yancy’s former chief of staff shifts focus of whistleblower lawsuit to city of Chicago

STORY UPDATE: Weeks after our original story was submitted September 8 for publication, the Crusader on September 16 learned that Disparti Law Group is pursuing the case through the City of Chicago instead of Alderman Desmon Yancy. Disparti Law Group said while Ald. Yancy has been dismissed voluntarily as a defendant, Key’s allegations in the case remain the same. Attorney Jason Bowman said because Ald. Yancy is employed by the City of Chicago, his law firm is pursuing the matter through Ald. Yancy’s employer in court similar to a company being sued after a supervisor terminates an employee.

“We just felt this was the better route to take,” Bowman told the Crusader.

The next court date is September 24th according to the Cook County Circuit Court. The original story has been updated to reflect this change.

The City of Chicago is being sued by the former chief of staff of Alderman Desmon Yancy (5th). Ernestine Key alleged he was retaliated against after she reported ethics violations to the City of Chicago Inspector General Office (OIG).

Yancy was originally named as a defendant in the complaint, but he was dismissed from the suit September 8, according to court documents. Keys’ lawyers are now litigating her allegations through his employer, the City of Chicago, Attorney Jason Bowman told the Crusader.

Key alleged she was excluded from work meetings, text message groups and eventually terminated after she reported receiving an envelope containing $6,000 in cash from one of Yancy’s political donors.

Represented by the Disparti Law Group, Key seeks damages claiming she as was unlawfully retaliated against after reporting alleges violations under the Illinois Whistleblower Act.

“Illinois law protects employees who report suspected misconduct in good faith, especially when they are fulfilling their legal and ethical obligations,” said Cass T. Casper, an attorney for Key. “Our client followed the procedures she was instructed to follow, and instead of receiving the protections guaranteed by law, we allege she was retaliated against for doing exactly what City policy required.”

According to the lawsuit, Key began serving as Yancy’s chief of staff in April 2025. During her employment, Key oversaw the day-to-day operations of the aldermanic office, hiring staff, overseeing communications, establishing budgets, and improving office accountability.

The lawsuit alleges that during her employment, Key became involved in circumstances surrounding a political campaign contribution that ultimately prompted her to seek guidance from the City’s Ethics Department.



According to the complaint, a property owner contacted Key regarding a donation intended for Alderman Yancy. The lawsuit alleges that Key followed instructions from Yancy regarding accepting an envelope from the donor outside the office. Key later learned the envelope allegedly contained approximately $6,000 in cash, according to the lawsuit.

The complaint further alleges that after learning the donation consisted of cash, Key grew concerned about her own legal obligations and contacted the city’s Ethics Department for advice.

According to the lawsuit, an employee from Ethics Department advised Key that city employees are required to immediately report cash donations exceeding $250 and that failure to do so could violate the City’s Ethics Ordinance. She was provided contact information for the OIG, and she was informed about whistleblower protections for employees who report suspected violations, according to the complaint.

Key promptly contacted the OIG about the $6,000 political donation and cooperated with officials. According to the complaint, during the OIG investigation, Key was interviewed and provided information to officials regarding multiple issues that she believed warranted review.

According to the lawsuit, among the allegations identified involved were:

An approximately $6,000 cash campaign contribution that Key alleges she did not know was cash when she accepted an envelope on Yancy’s behalf and later reported it after seeking guidance from the City’s Ethics Department.

The alleged failure to properly report that cash contribution, despite Key’s understanding that city ethics rules required immediate reporting of cash donations exceeding $250.

The alleged use of city funds to pay for office space associated with campaign activities, which the complaint alleges Key reported after reviewing lease documents and raising concerns that public resources may have been used for political purposes.

Additional issues discussed during the OIG investigation, including allegations involving checks reported missing from the aldermanic office and actions that Key contends were taken against her after she reported her concerns, which included increased scrutiny, exclusion from workplace communications, and ultimately the termination of her employment.

The complaint alleges that Key made these reports in good faith after receiving guidance from city officials responsible for ethics compliance.

Key’s lawyers say the central issue in her case is whether she was retaliated against after she reported the alleged violations under protection by Illinois Law.

According to the lawsuit, Key experienced a series of adverse employment actions. She was subjected to increased scrutiny of her work, excluded from workplace communications and meetings, removed from staff text message groups, and had her paycheck reduced based upon what she contends was an improper calculation of available sick leave.

The lawsuit said in March or April 2026, Key learned that Yancy allegedly expressed belief that she had reported him “downtown,” a reference the lawsuit alleges meant reporting concerns to the OIG.

On April 15, 2026, Key was terminated as Yancy’s chief of staff, according to the lawsuit.

Key’s lawyers say the reasons for her termination centered on attendance issues. But the lawsuit alleges those reasons were merely a “pretext” and that the real motivation was retaliation for her protected whistleblower activity. Key’s lawyers say she is pursuing an MBA degree and that she had previously disclosed her schedule before she was hired. The lawsuit alleges those absences had been approved, and that she had never received progressive discipline or written warnings indicating her employment was in jeopardy.

In response to the lawsuit, Yancy said in a statement to the Crusader September 8, “This lawsuit, filed by an employee, who was terminated with cause, is riddled with false claims. The City’s Corporation Counsel will respond to this filing, and I look forward to the facts laid bare.”