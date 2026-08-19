Lawsuit filed against funeral home with 56 decomposing bodies

South Chicago Chapel, where investigators responding to a complaint of a foul odor found 56 decomposing bodies, has been served with a lawsuit seeking class action status, according to a court filing in Cook County Circuit Court.

According to civil rights attorney Ben Crump’s website, a judge must certify a lawsuit as a class action. An attorney for the lead plaintiff must prove that the proposed class of individuals collectively affected by the defendant has a valid legal claim and that the plaintiff is qualified to represent the group.

Dyanna Burt-Finnie filed the lawsuit against the funeral home on August 11, 2026, days after staff members from the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office removed bodies from the funeral home at 2939 E. 95th St. in South Deering. Burt-Finnie’s attorney is Michael Demuri Haeberle.

Workers found the bodies in various stages of decomposition, and many were not stored at or below 40 degrees as Illinois law requires. Most states require unembalmed remains held beyond a set period — often 24 hours — to be refrigerated below 40 degrees to slow decomposition and preserve tissue.

Mortuary refrigeration regulations are set at the state level by funeral service boards and, in some cases, state health departments. Compliance requirements vary by state, but most follow common industry guidelines.

Some family members said that after they paid South Chicago Chapel for services, their loved ones’ bodies were supposed to be cremated.

The facility is run by funeral directors Clark and Johanna Morgan. Johanna Morgan’s state funeral director license was suspended August 5, 2026, for allowing “decedents to be kept in an unrefrigerated area with deplorable conditions.”

The Morgans face 20 existing lawsuits involving their Chicago Heights crematory, which the state shut down last year after it was accused of mishandling 100 bodies held in trailers.

During a recent Chicago Crusader visit to the site, an employee of a nearby auto shop told the Crusader that foul odors had been common in the area during the past year.

The six-count lawsuit alleges South

Chicago Chapel interfered with families’ right to possess remains, inflicted emotional distress, violated state law on the disposition of remains, committed fraud and misrepresented its business.

According to officials and the lawsuit, representatives for Burt-Finnie went to South Chicago Chapel on August 6, 2026, to take Fallie’s body to another funeral home. They arrived as city, county and state authorities were removing 56 bodies that allegedly had been neglected.

Relatives whose loved ones were given to the funeral home for burial or cremation visited the site on August 7, 2026, seeking answers.

Patrice Halliburton, whose sister Melody was cremated at the home, said, “We don’t know if Melody is in there or not. So right now, we’re more fearful that she is than we are angry.”

Halliburton’s sister, Melody Johnson, died May 23, 2026. Her funeral service was held June 13, 2026, and she was cremated at South Chicago Chapel. Halliburton said the family picked up what they believed were Johnson’s ashes a week later but now questions whether the remains are those of their loved one.

Halliburton said, “I have no idea how someone’s conscience could allow something like this to happen. There are no words, and I’m really concerned about my niece and my nephews because this is their mom. And they don’t know, and for them to have an urn and they don’t know who is in there, if that is really their mom, this is a really difficult time for them.”

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office had identified 12 bodies as of August 12, 2026. Eleven families had been notified, spokesperson Meaghan Johnson said.

The Illinois Comptroller’s Office also is investigating Bohemian National Cemetery on the North Side, where 22 decomposed bodies allegedly came from businesses run by the Morgans.

During a July 22, 2026, visit to the cemetery, officials found 35 improperly stored bodies awaiting cremation and uncovered multiple equipment failures.

A spokesperson for the comptroller’s office said 12 of the 13bodies came from South Chicago Chapel.