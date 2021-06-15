Late Gary gymnast Dianne Durham to be inducted into Hall of Fame

Crusader Staff Report

Dianne Dunham, the pioneering athlete from Gary who became the first Black gymnast to with the senior national championship, will be inducted into the 2021 Hall of Fame. The honor will come four months after Dunham’s death at 52.

The induction ceremony for 2020 and 2021 Hall of Fame inductees will take place alongside Olympic trials in St. Louis Durham’s sister, Alice Durham Woods, reportedly plans to attend and accept the award on her behalf.

Durham will be inducted alongside the 2004 U.S. men’s Olympic team and four individuals, including six-time world medalist Rebecca Bross, on June 26 in St. Louis.

“While our community continues to mourn Dianne’s passing, her trailblazing legacy lives on each day in gyms across the country,” USA Gymnastics president Li Li Leung told ESPN in a statement. “We could not be more pleased that the Hall of Fame Committee has chosen to memorialize Dianne’s significant and lasting contribution to our sport in this special way.”

Born in Gary in 1968, Durham won back-to-back junior gymnast titles in 1981 and 1982 before she moved to Houston, Texas, as a teen to train with gymnastics coach Béla Károlyi at the Károlyi Ranch. In 1983, at her first senior national championship, she became the first Black athlete to win a national gymnastics competition, earning the gold medal in all-around, balance beam, vault, and floor exercises. She tied for a silver medal in the uneven bars. That year, Durham also won a silver in the McDonald’s International Championships.

At just 14 years old, Durham stood before thousands of spectators on the biggest stage in American gymnastics.

Known for her combination of grace, artistry and power, as well as her joyful personality, Durham and her teammate, Mary Lou Retton, pulled the sport of gymnastics into an era dominated by power tumbling and fast-paced progression.

At 15, she won the 1983 senior national title. Durham and Retton, ushered in an era of power tumbling and progression in the sport.

Durham was the last gymnast to beat Retton in all-around competition. She was bound for the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics and a run at the all-around title, but injuries and politics deprived her of a spot on the team. Durham retired from competition at 16 and eventually became a coach, gym owner and national-level judge in Chicago.

“Dianne loved gymnastics no matter what,” Durham’s husband, Tom Drahozal, told ESPN. “But after what happened in 1984, even though she loved it, she always felt part of the community didn’t love her as much as she loved the sport. She felt like the powers that be didn’t value her contribution to the sport.”

Durham died on February 4, 2021. After her death, Drahozal received an outpouring of messages from current and former gymnasts who were inspired by Durham. Leung called and sent flowers. Members of the 1984 Olympic team reached out to say Durham was long overdue her spot in the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame.

Former University of Oklahoma coach Paul Ziert, who currently serves as publisher of International Gymnast, organized a fundraiser to create a Dianne Durham Humanitarian Award and raised more than $25,000. Last weekend, at the invitation of USA Gymnastics, Ziert spoke about Durham’s accomplishments during a ceremony honoring her at the U.S. Championships in Fort Worth, Texas.

“I don’t think she ever expected this kind of response,” Drahozal told ESPN. “She would be overwhelmed.”

Drahozal said he believes the groundswell of support for his wife after her death, as well as the efforts of members of the 1984 women’s Olympic gymnastics team, pushed USA Gymnastics and the Hall of Fame committee to finally recognize Durham.

“It’s all bittersweet,” Drahozal told ESPN. “The recognition is nice, but I wish she was here to see it all and to personally receive her award. She always said this day would never happen.”