Late Black soldier given honorary street sign

Crusader Staff Report

A Black soldier who died while serving his country was honored Sunday, October 18 in Englewood, where he was given an honorary street sign.

The corner of 57th and Laflin streets is officially “Honorary Spc. Henry Mayfield Jr. Way,” after the late Army Spc. Henry Mayfield Jr.

Despite the steady, chilling rain Sunday morning, a crowd still joined to witness the street sign’s unveiling.

The ceremony was held on the street where Mayfield grew up, a place with generational roots for his family.

Words “couldn’t explain what it meant,” said Henry Mayfield Sr., Mayfield’s father.

Mayfield and his family later moved to suburban Hazel Crest.

On Sunday, his father called this a proud moment, but it is of course bittersweet, too.

“He wanted to make some good in the world, and he set out to do that, and he gave his life doing that,” Mayfield Sr. said.

Mayfield was one of three U.S. soldiers killed by terrorists in January at the Manda Bay Airfield in Kenya.

Now, instead of celebrating his 24th birthday, Mayfield’s family and community are memorializing a young life ended too soon.

“This is very special. My nephew is a local hero,” Mayfield’s Great Aunt Victoria Overton said.

Alderman Stephanie Coleman of the 16th Ward said she hoped the street sign serves as an inspiration.

“I hope that a young person who’s right down the block or walking down the block would look up and see his name and say ‘I want to be like him’,” Coleman said. Mayfield’s father agreed.

“(I) want them to know there’s some good things coming out of Englewood,” he said.

Mayfield leaves a legacy this community can look up to for generations to come.

Mayfield graduated from Hillcrest High School in Country Club Hills in 2014. His family said he had plans to pursue a career in business and studied at Northern Illinois University. Mayfield joined the Army two years ago to help pay for college.

On January 5, Mayfield was killed in a terrorist attack at Manda Bay Airfield in Kenya, by al-Shabab extremists. Two American contractors with the Department of Defense were also killed.

According to the Department of Defense, Mayfield was in Kenya as part of Operation Octave Shield. He was previously assigned to Fort Rucker, Alabama, before he was deployed overseas.