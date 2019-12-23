Illinois Lottery’s Festive Scratch-off Tickets Make the Perfect Hidden Surprise in Any Gift
Illinois Lottery Holiday Instant Tickets make great last-minute gifts and can be used as stocking stuffers or to replace gift cards and gift tags. Here are other creative ways holiday shoppers can surprise and delight friends, co-workers and loved ones:
LAST-MINUTE GIFT IDEAS WITH HOLIDAY INSTANT TICKETS
- Baker’s Delight – Create a basket with a mason jar layered with cookie ingredients, measuring spoons and dish towels. Then tuck in a Holiday Countdown instant ticket.
- Perfect Hostess – Plant a Jingle Bucks instant ticket in a Poinsetta or a holiday flower arrangement.
- King of the Grill – Conceal a Merry Money instant ticket in a barbeque sauce bundle.
- Favorite Coworker – Bring your favorite officemate a cookie tray with a Snow Me the Money instant ticket.
- Homebody – Make a hot chocolate basket with mugs, marshmallows and toppings. Then hide a Merry Money instant ticket in it.
2019 HOLIDAY INSTANT TICKETS
The holiday tickets cost between $1 and $20, with prizes ranging from $500 to $1 million. Each ticket offers a unique look and playing experience at five different price points:
- Snow Me the Money – $1
- Jingle Bucks – $2
- Merry Money – $5
- Trim the Tree – $10
- Holiday Countdown – $20
HOLIDAY 2nd CHANCE PROMOTIONS
This year, the Illinois Lottery is spreading even more good cheer by offering a second-chance drawing on eligible tickets, with $1.5 million available in prizes. Eligible non-winning tickets can be entered into the Holiday 2nd Chance promotion at illinoislottery.com. The cost of the ticket determines the number of entries that can be submitted. For example, at $5 per Merry Money ticket, there are five second-chance entries allowed. The entry deadline is Friday, January 3, and winners will be drawn Thursday, January 9.
BE SMART, PLAY SMART™ THIS HOLIDAY
The Illinois Lottery reminds players that instant tickets are not an appropriate gift for minors, as players must be 18 years or older to play. The Lottery supports the National Council on Problem Gambling’s Holiday Lottery Responsible Gambling Campaign because early gambling experiences are a risk factor for gambling problems later in life. Be Smart, Play Smart and gift smart this holiday season.
