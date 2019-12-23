LAST-MINUTE GIFT IDEAS WITH HOLIDAY INSTANT TICKETS

HOLIDAY 2nd CHANCE PROMOTIONS

This year, the Illinois Lottery is spreading even more good cheer by offering a second-chance drawing on eligible tickets, with $1.5 million available in prizes. Eligible non-winning tickets can be entered into the Holiday 2nd Chance promotion at illinoislottery.com . The cost of the ticket determines the number of entries that can be submitted. For example, at $5 per Merry Money ticket, there are five second-chance entries allowed. The entry deadline is Friday, January 3, and winners will be drawn Thursday, January 9.

BE SMART, PLAY SMART™ THIS HOLIDAY

The Illinois Lottery reminds players that instant tickets are not an appropriate gift for minors, as players must be 18 years or older to play. The Lottery supports the National Council on Problem Gambling’s Holiday Lottery Responsible Gambling Campaign because early gambling experiences are a risk factor for gambling problems later in life. Be Smart, Play Smart and gift smart this holiday season.

