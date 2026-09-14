Last Call for Volunteers for United Way’s Annual Day of Caring

United Way Northwest Indiana is making a final call for volunteers to join us for Day of Caring on Friday, Sept. 18, as hundreds of neighbors come together to give back across Northwest Indiana.

With 150+ volunteer projects happening throughout the region, there are still opportunities for individuals, businesses, organizations, and teams to get involved. Projects include landscaping, painting, cleanup, and other hands-on activities supporting local nonprofits, schools, and community organizations.

Volunteers will kick off the day at a Kickoff Breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Operating Engineers Local 150 Union Hall in Merrillville. The morning will include breakfast, T-shirt pickup, a photo booth, mascots, and a chance to connect with fellow volunteers before heading out to projects across the region.

Day of Caring is made possible through the generous support of our sponsors: Cleveland Cliffs, James W. and Betty Dye Foundation, The Times, International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150, Centier Bank, Indiana Beverage, Porter County Community Foundation, First Merchants Bank, MAAC Foundation, Enbridge, Lerner and Rowe, Purdue Federal Credit Union, Jasper Newton Foundation, Toyota Material Handling, Team Toyota on 41, 1st Source Bank, Peoples Bank, Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, ME Simpson Co., McAfee Animal Hospital, Bank of America, Ivy Tech Community College, Hammond Machine Works, Inc. First Financial Bank, and ECIER Foundation.

Haven’t signed up yet? There’s still time to find your volunteer fit. Visit www.unitedwaynwi.org/doc to learn more and get involved.

“Day of Caring is a great reminder of what we can accomplish when we come together,” said Chris White, President and CEO of United Way Northwest Indiana. “We’re grateful to every volunteer, business, organization, and sponsor helping make this day possible for our neighbors.”

About United Way Northwest Indiana

United Way Northwest Indiana works to build stronger families and stronger communities across Lake, Porter, Jasper, Newton, and Starke counties by connecting neighbors with resources, mobilizing volunteers, and investing in solutions that address local needs.