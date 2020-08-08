Last Call for Entrepreneurs: Walmart Annual Open Call for U.S.- Manufactured Products Deadline Monday, August 10

Virtual one-on-one meeting opportunities with Walmart merchants still available in all general merchandise categories, including home and sporting goods, toys, stationary, apparel, hardware, automotive and seasonal items.

For the first time, Walmart will hold its annual Open Call for U.S.-manufactured products in a completely virtual format, and one-on-one meeting opportunities with company merchants are still available. The application and additional event information are available via Walmart-jump.com. The deadline to apply is Monday, August 10.

To date, more than 3,000 businesses from 49 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico have applied for the opportunity to pitch their U.S.-manufactured products, and more than 10,000 merchant meetings have been requested. Virtual one-on-one meeting opportunities are still available in all categories including food, consumables and general merchandise. The company is especially interested in receiving more general merchandise products across the home and sporting goods, toys, stationary, apparel, hardware, automotive, and seasonal categories.

“Offering Open Call in a completely virtual format gives us an unprecedented opportunity to reach and meet with more businesses that are manufacturing quality products our customers are interested in,” said Laura Phillips, Walmart senior vice president for global sourcing and U.S. manufacturing. “This year’s Open Call is shaping up to be a great event for businesses of all kinds. By eliminating physical meeting spaces, we’re able to increase the number of business breakout sessions as part of the event program and give more businesses the opportunity to participate, regardless of location. Additionally, we are able to schedule even more virtual one-on-one meetings with Walmart merchants.”

As in previous years, Open Call participants could secure deals to reach customers through Walmart stores, Sam’s Clubs, and Walmart.com. A big difference this year is the addition of Walmart Marketplace in a bigger and better way. As more customers choose to shop online, Walmart has strengthened its position through Walmart.com and Marketplace, with the latter outpacing the company’s overall U.S. eCommerce business.

Growing Marketplace is a strategic priority, and another reason why this year’s Open Call presents such a powerful and unparalleled opportunity for entrepreneurs and small businesses.

The event, scheduled for Oct. 1, kicks off Walmart’s celebration of U.S. Manufacturing Month and will include similar programming to previous years. In addition to one-on-one pitch meetings with company buyers, participants will have an opportunity to hear directly from Walmart executives and learn from its leaders during smaller breakout sessions designed to inform, empower and encourage supplier-hopefuls. This year, breakout sessions will include a range of relevant topics from accessing financial capital to creating great online product content and managing risk.

In January 2013, Walmart announced its commitment to help boost job creation and U.S. manufacturing through buying an additional $250 billion in products supporting American jobs by 2023. Walmart’s Open Call is one way the company continues to invest in this commitment.