Largest Fast Play Jackpot winning ticket sold in-store at Illinois Lottery retailer in Alsip

An Illinois Lottery retailer in Alsip makes history after selling a Fast Play jackpot winning ticket worth nearly a whopping $1.7 million – the largest Fast Play jackpot ever sold in-store.

The winning ticket was with Fast Play Ultimate Diamond Jackpot, and was purchased at Speedway in Alsip, located at 5320 West 127th Street.

The jackpot amount was $1,691,719 and was won on Tuesday, August 27, 2024.

This is the largest Fast Play jackpot won in retail and the third highest Fast Play jackpot ever won in Illinois, behind a $2.7 million jackpot won in June of this year, and a $1.7 million jackpot won just last month. All three of these top Fast Play jackpots were won with Ultimate Diamond Jackpot.

Ultimate Diamond Jackpot is a $30 Illinois Lottery Fast Play progressive jackpot game. The jackpot begins at $75,000 and grows with each ticket sold statewide – in-store and online – until the jackpot is won.

So far this year, more than nine million winning Fast Play tickets have been sold, netting Illinois Lottery players over $178 million in prizes.

You could be next! Fast Play is a style of quick and easy draw games that can be played at any time. There are no numbers to pick, no play slip to complete, no scratching, and no waiting for winning numbers.

There are currently more than 25 Fast Play games offered at various price points and play styles. Players can download the Illinois Lottery app to see the most up-to-date jackpots.

Fast Play games can be purchased in retail, online at IllinoisLottery.com, or on the Illinois Lottery app. Illinois is the only state to offer three ways to play – online, in-store, or Scan-N-Play.

