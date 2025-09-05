gc-logo

Largest Black owned radio station in the world holds grand opening

Photos provided.

A Black woman-owned radio station recently moved to Matteson, Illinois, where CEO Tracey Bell welcomed residents and elected officials to the grand opening of the “Omni Channel,” the largest radio station in the world. Emceed by Ramonski Love, the celebration featured greetings from Village President Sheila Chalmers-Currin, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, State Rep. Debbie Meyers-Martin, Commissioner Donna Miller, and others. Pastor Rev. Anthony Singleton of Victory Apostolic Church offered a blessing for the station and guests.

Latest News
September 6, 2025
Six Pulitzer Prize-winning writers to join Chicago’s 40th Annual Printers Row Lit Fest
September 5, 2025
Julian Unveils New Turf Football Field “50 Years In The Making”
September 5, 2025
Largest Black owned radio station in the world holds grand opening
September 5, 2025
Habitat for Humanity Chicago announces the Pope Leo Village campaign
DONATE