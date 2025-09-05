Largest Black owned radio station in the world holds grand opening

A Black woman-owned radio station recently moved to Matteson, Illinois, where CEO Tracey Bell welcomed residents and elected officials to the grand opening of the “Omni Channel,” the largest radio station in the world. Emceed by Ramonski Love, the celebration featured greetings from Village President Sheila Chalmers-Currin, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, State Rep. Debbie Meyers-Martin, Commissioner Donna Miller, and others. Pastor Rev. Anthony Singleton of Victory Apostolic Church offered a blessing for the station and guests.

