Large water main repair scheduled for Beverly, Morgan Park and Auburn Gresham neighborhoods

Possible risk of a boil order being issued

CHICAGO – The Chicago Department of Water Management will begin making repairs on Saturday morning to a water main that serves the Beverly, Morgan Park and Auburn Gresham neighborhoods. It is the intention of the department to use every tactic available to complete the repair without having to issue a boil order.

However, out of an abundance of caution the Chicago Department of Water Management is informing residents of Beverly, Morgan Park and Auburn Gresham that there is a small chance that it may become necessary to issue a boil order this weekend.

We will continue to update residents as the work progresses via text alerts or calls.