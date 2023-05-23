Lakeshore Public Media to host “The Round Table Perspective”

Lakeshore Public Media invites Northwest Indiana businesses to their local broadcasting station in Merrillville as they host their Business After Hours event, Thursday, May 25. The networking event, coordinated by Cross Roads Chamber and Valpo Chamber, is from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Business After Hours are social mixers hosted by members at their places of business to showcase their products and services. The event will kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony provided by Crossroads Chamber.

“This is a great opportunity for us to meet our neighbors while discovering new ways to strengthen our mission. My team and I are excited to share what we are passionate about and eager to discuss the benefits of partnering up together. We hope people use this evening to enjoy themselves, make new friends, and build relationships that continue enhancing our community,” said President and CEO of Lakeshore Public Media, Chuck Roberts.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet Roberts, who assumed his role at Lakeshore in February. Throughout the event, guests can tour the public media station’s television and radio studios, speak with staff, and learn about the services Lakeshore Public Media offers to the community as well as services available to businesses. Refreshments and prizes will be available.

Those who wish to attend can register at web.ValpoChamber.org/events. For more information, call (219) 756-5656 or email [email protected]

Lakeshore Public Media is a community-licensed public media organization that is the Northwest Indiana member of the Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations, serving Indiana’s second largest urban area through their Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio service. Lakeshore Public Radio can be heard on 89.1 FM and streaming online at lakeshorepublicradio.org or via numerous streaming apps like Spotify, TuneIn Radio and iTunes. Lakeshore PBS broadcasts its main channel over the air on 56, on Comcast on 17 or 21 (HD Channel 239), on DISH Network HD Channel 6320, AT&T U-verse HD Channel 1056 and DirecTV on 56, and online at lakeshorepbs.org.